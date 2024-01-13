Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Rape witness vanishes

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
RELATIVES of a Beitbridge man accused of raping his 13-year-old daughter reportedly engineered the disappearance of the victim's sister, who is one of the key witnesses to the ongoing case at the Beitbridge Regional Court.

The same witness, a minor as well, is also suspected to be pregnant and may have been made to disappear to conceal a related crime and also to weaken the case.

The investigating officer Constable Allan Kurado told the court last week that he left the witness at Takalani Children's Home for safe-keeping, but she went missing from the home.

"I went back and heard the witness scaled over the wall and disappeared. I also heard during my investigations that she may have been assisted by people who were outside," Kurado told the court.

"At a later stage some workers at the home informed me that some relatives of the same witness who is the accused's daughter took her clothes after she had disappeared. After that we filed a missing person report from the children's home. We are still to find the witness and investigations are ongoing," said Kurado, adding that prior to her disappearance the witness told him she was pregnant.

The complainant recently informed the court that she once told the missing witness that their dad was raping her.

After the missing girl doubted the complainant, the complainant and her now missing sister swapped sleeping places and the father is alleged to have come one night and touched the complainant's sister, discovered that it was not the complainant and went out of the room.

The complainant in the case told the court that his father raped her for ritual purposes.

Tsitsi Mutukwa, prosecuting, closed the State case and the accused's lawyer Muchineripi Nhire said he was applying for discharge at the close of the State case, citing lack of evidence.

Regional Magistrate Innocent Bepura is expected to rule on whether or not the accused should be put to his defence.

The man, a well-known cross-border transporter in Beitbridge is accused of raping his 16-year-old daughter several times over three years. He is, however, denying the charge despite his wife admitting she helped to terminate the child's pregnancy which was a result of the rape.

The accused's wife, a stepmother to the complainant, was jailed for four years for her part in helping to administer tablets allegedly to abort the complainant's pregnancy.

Source - newsday
More on: #Rape, #Victim, #Disappear

Comments


Must Read

Rights group chides Zec over polling station toilets

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Tshabangu names CCC interim national leadership

2 hrs ago | 1032 Views

War vets, Zanu-PF youths' land dispute rages on

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Bulawayo council, residents at loggerheads over US$ top fees

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zimbabwe genocide survivors demand justice as hearings commence

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Equipment crisis hits Bulawayo hospitals

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Chrome smelter to establish 300MW power plant

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Botswana national up for theft in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Over 700 houses collapse due to heavy rains in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Komichi lashed for continued use of MDC name despite dumping it

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

Fortune Charumbira ousted

2 hrs ago | 378 Views

Zimbabwe war veterans association splits

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

Ngodzo hails Bosso new signing

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Doctors accuse councils of profiteering

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Zanu-PF wades into Gaza genocide

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

'Toll fees hike stalls Zimbabwe's domestic tourism'

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Teacher 'steals' groceries

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Matebeleland North has highest maternal mortality rate in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Zimbabwe's US$400 000 cloud seeding programme takes off

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

More water woes for Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Tshinga Dube wants members to scrutinize candidates before voting

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Compulsory speed limiters for new buses

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Harare battles acute public toilets shortage

3 hrs ago | 23 Views

More rainfall recorded in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Tshabangu seeks to bar 23 candidates

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Mbudzi interchange fund looted

11 hrs ago | 1413 Views

ZBCtv Secures Full Broadcast Rights For 2023 AFCON

11 hrs ago | 156 Views

Driver with Zimbabwe licence and wrong numberplates stopped in UK town

11 hrs ago | 583 Views

Enforcer to launch Gukurahundi hearings

11 hrs ago | 237 Views

Mnangagwa slammed for human rights abuses

11 hrs ago | 217 Views

50% Harare boreholes unsafe

11 hrs ago | 203 Views

Man threatens to kill sister

12 hrs ago | 366 Views

Slava Russia: Ferry docks with 23k tonnes Russia donated fertiliser to Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 180 Views

Man bashes friend over braai

12 hrs ago | 231 Views

6 people killed as haulage truck ploughs into Mazda BT50

13 Jan 2024 at 19:17hrs | 1107 Views

Tshabangu files High Court application to bar recalled CCC members from 03 February by-elections

13 Jan 2024 at 19:17hrs | 1608 Views

Highlanders sign defender from American club

13 Jan 2024 at 19:16hrs | 759 Views

Nkosazama Zuma retires

13 Jan 2024 at 13:35hrs | 2766 Views

Man stabbed in revenge mission

13 Jan 2024 at 11:50hrs | 1062 Views

Haritatos clash with Coltart

13 Jan 2024 at 11:04hrs | 2715 Views

Woman's naked body found floating in sewer pond

13 Jan 2024 at 09:46hrs | 1257 Views

Couple leaves gun at a lodge

13 Jan 2024 at 08:34hrs | 1512 Views

Mugano quits commenting on Zimbabwe economic issues

13 Jan 2024 at 07:38hrs | 1396 Views

Zimbabwe teachers can't breathe

13 Jan 2024 at 07:26hrs | 664 Views

Fraudsters exploit Zimbabweans seeking UK health and care jobs

13 Jan 2024 at 06:57hrs | 831 Views

Zambia limits worship time to 2 hours

13 Jan 2024 at 06:56hrs | 1277 Views

Zimbabwe's internet costs surge

13 Jan 2024 at 06:52hrs | 444 Views

Tobacco output to dip as registered growers decline by 24%

13 Jan 2024 at 06:52hrs | 99 Views

Buried alive for 3 days

13 Jan 2024 at 06:51hrs | 1553 Views