Fortune Charumbira ousted

Chief Fortune Charumbira, aligned with Zanu-PF, has been removed from his position as President of the Pan African Parliament (PAP), a role he assumed in 2022.The PAP secretariat has announced by-elections to fill the vacancies left by Charumbira and his fourth Vice President, Francois Ango Ndoutoume of Gabon, without providing specific reasons for their removal.Charumbira, a former Presidents Council leader, faced allegations of embezzlement and sexual assault in 2023. Accused of sexually assaulting a married niece and embezzling $4.5 million in PAP funds, including $45,000 during a trip to Egypt within a year of his presidency, documents exposing Charumbira's misuse of authority were leaked, prompting public outrage.Despite dismissing all allegations as attempts to unseat him, Charumbira now faces replacement, with nominations scheduled for February 21.The official communication from PAP, circulating online, states, "Following the decision of the Bureau of the Pan African Parliament at its Meeting held on the 11th of January 2024 on the By-elections of Bureau Members for vacant positions... I hereby officially declare the position of the President, the 1st Vice President, and 4th Vice President vacant... On 21 February 2024, a virtual online regional caucus meeting will be held for the nomination of candidates."Charumbira, elected on June 29, 2022, after a year's delay due to conflicts among Africa's regional bodies, faced challenges during his term. Surviving a previous attempt to oust him in September, he relinquishes his position as Chief Mtshana Khumalo of Matabeleland North takes over as PAP President. Khumalo had been Charumbira's deputy since 2018.