Komichi lashed for continued use of MDC name despite dumping it

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Former MDC National Chairperson, Morgen Komichi, has been cautioned against presenting himself as part of the party's leadership after it was revealed that he met with supporters in Epworth.

Komichi shared a photo with 15 purported opposition supporters, claiming they were planning to rejuvenate the MDC, a move criticized as irrational by MDC Spokesperson Chengetai Guta.

"Epworth MDC Coordinators met with the National Chairperson Senator Morgen Komichi today. These guys passionately want to become great again. They are planning something big," Komichi announced on X.

As a founding member of the once-influential MDC, Komichi currently stands isolated compared to his earlier popularity during the days of late leader Morgan Tsvangirai or more recently before he parted ways with Nelson Chamisa.

Having left Chamisa and MDC President Douglas Mwonzora to form the UMDC, a splinter party, and subsequently aligning with DUZ, Komichi still claims to be the National Chairperson of the latter.

"He voluntarily left the MDC to form the UMDC, and when that gained no traction, he joined Robert Chapman's DUZ, becoming their senatorial candidate in the 2023 plebiscite," stated Guta.

"He returned after finding DUZ unproductive, bringing the name of our party into disrepute once again. For the sake of his sanity and integrity, he should cease this madness. He has not been in a stable state of mind since losing at the 5th Ordinary Congress, which he oversaw as the then National Chairperson."

Komichi faced defeat at the MDC Alliance's Gweru Congress when he sought the Vice President position. After losing, he offered his experience and services to the winners. The call for adherence to the party's constitution, which Komichi, Mwonzora, and other officials argued Chamisa had ignored, resulted in them rejoining and later ousting Thokozani Khupe from her MDC party. Komichi then suffered another defeat at the recent congress, leading to the current fallout.

Source - newzimbabwe
More on: #Komichi, #MDC, #Lashed

