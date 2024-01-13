Over 700 houses collapse due to heavy rains in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

Since the onset of the rainy season, over 700 houses in Epworth have crumbled, leaving hundreds homeless and in desperate need of assistance due to the relentless December rainfall.Despite a delayed season, Zimbabwe has been grappling with heavy rains, causing widespread destruction in various areas, including Budiriro and unserviced stands in Kuwadzana Extension, where significant flooding claimed a life and displaced hundreds.Epworth, characterized by illegal settlements and structures that lack proper inspection and adherence to construction standards, remains highly vulnerable as the rains persist.A visit to Jacha and Komboniyatsva revealed communities on the verge of abandoning their homes, fearing for their lives. Both communities, accommodating over 5,000 families, are grappling with the aftermath of the disaster.Douglas Matatani, a 58-year-old resident of Jacha, expressed the dire situation, stating, "It is now two weeks since the disaster. If we had enough, we would have rebuilt our homes alone, but we are poor and lack the capacity. The rains continue to fall, shaking the houses that did not collapse, and some are likely to crumble. We need urgent attention and help to continue with our lives."Matatani lost three rooms and a stand-alone toilet, and despite attempts to rebuild, the absence of cement hints at the futility of his efforts if heavy rains persist.Moline Muzuku, a 22-year-old resident nearby, witnessed his brother-in-law's home collapse, forcing him to seek shelter elsewhere, relocate his children from a nearby school, and rely on handouts as he cannot afford to reconstruct his two-roomed home.The Epworth Local Board maintains a list of affected homes and families, but as of now, no report has been submitted to the government's Civil Protection Unit (CPU), raising concerns about potential neglect by the Council.Epworth North legislator Zivai Mhetu appealed for government assistance, urging the provision of bricks and cement to aid in constructing proper houses. Mhetu emphasized the need for prioritizing Epworth, pushing for regularization to ensure the safety of residents, who, despite their challenges, dutifully pay bills to the council.