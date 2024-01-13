Botswana national up for theft in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

A BOTSWANA national, Chakalasi Zwimbili (27) appeared on Thursday before Plumtree magistrate Arafat Kozanai facing theft charges.Zwimbili was charged together with his Zimbabwean accomplice Lucky Ncube (age not given). The duo are accused of stealing from several shops in Matebeleland South province.The accused were remanded in custody and return to court on January 16 for trial.According to court papers, it is alleged that the two hatched a plan to break into shops to steal money and properties.Working on a tip off, police managed to arrest the two and linked them to several theft cases in the province.Arnold Mudekunye represented the State.