Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Rights group chides Zec over polling station toilets

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Matabeleland Institute for Human Rights (MIHR) has revealed that there was a massive shortage of mobile toilets during the December 2023 by-elections which, according to a survey, negatively affected women.

This was despite the fact that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) had a large stock of idle mobile toilets at its offices.

MIHR co-ordinator Khumbulani Maphosa said they concentrated on the water and sanitation situation due to information that was gathered during last year's harmonised elections.

"MIHR by-election observer mission was keenly interested in observing the water and sanitation situation in tent polling stations because of their unique position and vulnerability to water and sanitation needs. The keen interest was also due to the observations of the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission 2023 harmonised elections," read a the report.

"Report observations were that though mobile toilets were provided in some instances about 30 officials were sharing a single mobile toilet and there were no gender-specific mobile toilets. MIHR, therefore, observed 39 polling stations that were using mobile toilets. These constituted 32,5% of the total observed polling stations."

According to the report, of the 39 polling stations which used mobile toilets, all of them had one mobile toilet.

"The single mobile toilet was to be used by an average of 13–18 polling officials, though the officials were indicating that it is also open to be used by the members of the public," the report read.

"Eleven of the polling stations using mobile toilets (28% of them) had two polling tents sharing one toilet and this was equating to about 26–36 polling officials (and members of the public) using a single mobile toilet."

He said they noted that despite the inadequate supply of mobile toilets, many of them were just left unutilised at the office.

"MIHR observed that while the polling stations had inadequacy of mobile toilets, there were many mobile toilets at the Zec offices which could have been added to the single ones delivered to the tent polling stations considering that it was a by-election and few tent polling stations had the need for mobile toilets compared to during the general elections," read the report.

MIHR noted that some of the female officials revealed that it was inappropriate for them to share toilets with their male counterparts.

"Some female polling station officials were raising concerns about sharing toilets with their male counterparts raising issues of hygiene and congestion."

Source - southern eye
More on: #Rights, #Zec, #Toilets

Comments


Must Read

Tshabangu names CCC interim national leadership

2 hrs ago | 1029 Views

War vets, Zanu-PF youths' land dispute rages on

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Bulawayo council, residents at loggerheads over US$ top fees

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zimbabwe genocide survivors demand justice as hearings commence

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Equipment crisis hits Bulawayo hospitals

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Chrome smelter to establish 300MW power plant

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Botswana national up for theft in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Over 700 houses collapse due to heavy rains in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Komichi lashed for continued use of MDC name despite dumping it

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

Fortune Charumbira ousted

2 hrs ago | 375 Views

Zimbabwe war veterans association splits

2 hrs ago | 204 Views

Ngodzo hails Bosso new signing

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Doctors accuse councils of profiteering

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Zanu-PF wades into Gaza genocide

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

'Toll fees hike stalls Zimbabwe's domestic tourism'

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Teacher 'steals' groceries

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Rape witness vanishes

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Matebeleland North has highest maternal mortality rate in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Zimbabwe's US$400 000 cloud seeding programme takes off

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

More water woes for Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Tshinga Dube wants members to scrutinize candidates before voting

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Compulsory speed limiters for new buses

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Harare battles acute public toilets shortage

3 hrs ago | 23 Views

More rainfall recorded in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Tshabangu seeks to bar 23 candidates

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Mbudzi interchange fund looted

11 hrs ago | 1412 Views

ZBCtv Secures Full Broadcast Rights For 2023 AFCON

11 hrs ago | 156 Views

Driver with Zimbabwe licence and wrong numberplates stopped in UK town

11 hrs ago | 583 Views

Enforcer to launch Gukurahundi hearings

11 hrs ago | 237 Views

Mnangagwa slammed for human rights abuses

11 hrs ago | 217 Views

50% Harare boreholes unsafe

11 hrs ago | 203 Views

Man threatens to kill sister

12 hrs ago | 366 Views

Slava Russia: Ferry docks with 23k tonnes Russia donated fertiliser to Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 180 Views

Man bashes friend over braai

12 hrs ago | 231 Views

6 people killed as haulage truck ploughs into Mazda BT50

13 Jan 2024 at 19:17hrs | 1107 Views

Tshabangu files High Court application to bar recalled CCC members from 03 February by-elections

13 Jan 2024 at 19:17hrs | 1607 Views

Highlanders sign defender from American club

13 Jan 2024 at 19:16hrs | 759 Views

Nkosazama Zuma retires

13 Jan 2024 at 13:35hrs | 2766 Views

Man stabbed in revenge mission

13 Jan 2024 at 11:50hrs | 1062 Views

Haritatos clash with Coltart

13 Jan 2024 at 11:04hrs | 2715 Views

Woman's naked body found floating in sewer pond

13 Jan 2024 at 09:46hrs | 1257 Views

Couple leaves gun at a lodge

13 Jan 2024 at 08:34hrs | 1512 Views

Mugano quits commenting on Zimbabwe economic issues

13 Jan 2024 at 07:38hrs | 1396 Views

Zimbabwe teachers can't breathe

13 Jan 2024 at 07:26hrs | 664 Views

Fraudsters exploit Zimbabweans seeking UK health and care jobs

13 Jan 2024 at 06:57hrs | 831 Views

Zambia limits worship time to 2 hours

13 Jan 2024 at 06:56hrs | 1277 Views

Zimbabwe's internet costs surge

13 Jan 2024 at 06:52hrs | 444 Views

Tobacco output to dip as registered growers decline by 24%

13 Jan 2024 at 06:52hrs | 99 Views

Buried alive for 3 days

13 Jan 2024 at 06:51hrs | 1553 Views