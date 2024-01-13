Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF disown Saturday Retreat land barons

by Paul Ndou
2 hrs ago | Views
The ruling Zanu-PF party has disowned some land barons in Harare South's Saturday Retreat (Border Gezi) who have embarked on an overdrive to dupe unsuspecting homeseekers through allocating them land earmarked for recreational purposes and community services as residential stands, advising residents and nation that the same strategy used in Mutare will also  be applied in Harare in a joint operation code-named "Operation Chenesa Harare".

Speaking and responding to questions during a press conference held at the Zanu PF headquarters yesterday, Zanu PF national spokesperson, Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa said the land barons are failed copycats who are trying to grab land illegally and unprocedurally.

"Only war veterans have successfully managed to take land with dignity, as a right and privilege for which they have fought for during the liberation struggle. All those purported land barons are trying to be copycats thereof and however, as Zanu-PF we warn them against such, as it is not within our party’s DNA to steal," Mutsvangwa said.

"We disown those land barons as they are neither part of (us) nor assigned by our leadership to do so and if they claim that there is a third hand in these land scams, we will brought all of them to book and get them arrested. What was done in Mutare after VP Chiwenga visited there will also be applied to them soonest," Mutsvangwa added.

Ambassador Mutsvangwa said Zanu PF was now focusing on urban renewal afterafter years of failed policies from opposition-run councils.

“The past two decades have shown us what the MDC and CCC are capable of doing to run down services. If they can’t manage a town house what about the whole nation. This is why there is Operation Chenesa Harare which will go to other areas. As ZANU PF we are prepared to develop the urban settlements,” he said.

Following the exposee' by this publication last week on urban land invasions, the group of land barons have complained that they were only small fish as there were some big fish where they surrender their illegal proceeds to. These include police officers, local governments officials and judiciary service officials.

Amongst those fingered in Saturday Retreat (Border Gezi) land scam include current Zanu-PF Chairpersons for the district (Main Wing and Youth Wing) named Future Matava and a one Lordmercy. At the local government ministry, they have reported an officer named E. Nyamadzawo as the main culprit.

Zimbabwe Republic Police national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi has confirmed in his recent press statement that the law enforcement agency are ready to pounce on all land barons who have caused havoc and urban disorders.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Mutsvangwa applauded South Africa’s condemnation of the recent Gaza attacks, and congratulated the African National Congress on its 112th anniversary.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Knives out for Plawn Motors over a Bulawayo job advert that wants Shonas only

3 hrs ago | 763 Views

Rights group chides Zec over polling station toilets

7 hrs ago | 223 Views

Tshabangu names CCC interim national leadership

7 hrs ago | 3021 Views

War vets, Zanu-PF youths' land dispute rages on

7 hrs ago | 440 Views

Bulawayo council, residents at loggerheads over US$ top fees

7 hrs ago | 347 Views

Zimbabwe genocide survivors demand justice as hearings commence

7 hrs ago | 369 Views

Equipment crisis hits Bulawayo hospitals

7 hrs ago | 222 Views

Chrome smelter to establish 300MW power plant

7 hrs ago | 299 Views

Botswana national up for theft in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 190 Views

Over 700 houses collapse due to heavy rains in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 348 Views

Komichi lashed for continued use of MDC name despite dumping it

8 hrs ago | 524 Views

Fortune Charumbira ousted

8 hrs ago | 1211 Views

Zimbabwe war veterans association splits

8 hrs ago | 607 Views

Ngodzo hails Bosso new signing

8 hrs ago | 232 Views

Doctors accuse councils of profiteering

8 hrs ago | 165 Views

Zanu-PF wades into Gaza genocide

8 hrs ago | 404 Views

'Toll fees hike stalls Zimbabwe's domestic tourism'

8 hrs ago | 186 Views

Teacher 'steals' groceries

8 hrs ago | 238 Views

Rape witness vanishes

8 hrs ago | 336 Views

Matebeleland North has highest maternal mortality rate in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe's US$400 000 cloud seeding programme takes off

8 hrs ago | 120 Views

More water woes for Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 135 Views

Tshinga Dube wants members to scrutinize candidates before voting

8 hrs ago | 115 Views

Compulsory speed limiters for new buses

8 hrs ago | 116 Views

Harare battles acute public toilets shortage

8 hrs ago | 42 Views

More rainfall recorded in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 163 Views

Tshabangu seeks to bar 23 candidates

8 hrs ago | 161 Views

Mbudzi interchange fund looted

16 hrs ago | 2046 Views

ZBCtv Secures Full Broadcast Rights For 2023 AFCON

16 hrs ago | 189 Views

Driver with Zimbabwe licence and wrong numberplates stopped in UK town

16 hrs ago | 732 Views

Enforcer to launch Gukurahundi hearings

17 hrs ago | 267 Views

Mnangagwa slammed for human rights abuses

17 hrs ago | 256 Views

50% Harare boreholes unsafe

17 hrs ago | 275 Views

Man threatens to kill sister

17 hrs ago | 452 Views

Slava Russia: Ferry docks with 23k tonnes Russia donated fertiliser to Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 229 Views

Man bashes friend over braai

17 hrs ago | 306 Views

6 people killed as haulage truck ploughs into Mazda BT50

13 Jan 2024 at 19:17hrs | 1165 Views

Tshabangu files High Court application to bar recalled CCC members from 03 February by-elections

13 Jan 2024 at 19:17hrs | 1688 Views

Highlanders sign defender from American club

13 Jan 2024 at 19:16hrs | 789 Views

Nkosazama Zuma retires

13 Jan 2024 at 13:35hrs | 2872 Views

Man stabbed in revenge mission

13 Jan 2024 at 11:50hrs | 1094 Views

Haritatos clash with Coltart

13 Jan 2024 at 11:04hrs | 2769 Views

Woman's naked body found floating in sewer pond

13 Jan 2024 at 09:46hrs | 1306 Views

Couple leaves gun at a lodge

13 Jan 2024 at 08:34hrs | 1615 Views

Mugano quits commenting on Zimbabwe economic issues

13 Jan 2024 at 07:38hrs | 1441 Views

Zimbabwe teachers can't breathe

13 Jan 2024 at 07:26hrs | 684 Views

Fraudsters exploit Zimbabweans seeking UK health and care jobs

13 Jan 2024 at 06:57hrs | 862 Views

Zambia limits worship time to 2 hours

13 Jan 2024 at 06:56hrs | 1359 Views

Zimbabwe's internet costs surge

13 Jan 2024 at 06:52hrs | 449 Views