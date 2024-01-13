Zanu-PF disown Saturday Retreat land barons

News / National

by Paul Ndou

The ruling Zanu-PF party has disowned some land barons in Harare South's Saturday Retreat (Border Gezi) who have embarked on an overdrive to dupe unsuspecting homeseekers through allocating them land earmarked for recreational purposes and community services as residential stands, advising residents and nation that the same strategy used in Mutare will also be applied in Harare in a joint operation code-named "Operation Chenesa Harare".Speaking and responding to questions during a press conference held at the Zanu PF headquarters yesterday, Zanu PF national spokesperson, Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa said the land barons are failed copycats who are trying to grab land illegally and unprocedurally."Only war veterans have successfully managed to take land with dignity, as a right and privilege for which they have fought for during the liberation struggle. All those purported land barons are trying to be copycats thereof and however, as Zanu-PF we warn them against such, as it is not within our party’s DNA to steal," Mutsvangwa said."We disown those land barons as they are neither part of (us) nor assigned by our leadership to do so and if they claim that there is a third hand in these land scams, we will brought all of them to book and get them arrested. What was done in Mutare after VP Chiwenga visited there will also be applied to them soonest," Mutsvangwa added.Ambassador Mutsvangwa said Zanu PF was now focusing on urban renewal afterafter years of failed policies from opposition-run councils.“The past two decades have shown us what the MDC and CCC are capable of doing to run down services. If they can’t manage a town house what about the whole nation. This is why there is Operation Chenesa Harare which will go to other areas. As ZANU PF we are prepared to develop the urban settlements,” he said.Following the exposee' by this publication last week on urban land invasions, the group of land barons have complained that they were only small fish as there were some big fish where they surrender their illegal proceeds to. These include police officers, local governments officials and judiciary service officials.Amongst those fingered in Saturday Retreat (Border Gezi) land scam include current Zanu-PF Chairpersons for the district (Main Wing and Youth Wing) named Future Matava and a one Lordmercy. At the local government ministry, they have reported an officer named E. Nyamadzawo as the main culprit.Zimbabwe Republic Police national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi has confirmed in his recent press statement that the law enforcement agency are ready to pounce on all land barons who have caused havoc and urban disorders.Meanwhile, Ambassador Mutsvangwa applauded South Africa’s condemnation of the recent Gaza attacks, and congratulated the African National Congress on its 112th anniversary.