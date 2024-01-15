Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF activist demands bribe from Auxillia Mnangagwa land beneficiary

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
A Zanu-PF activist has been dragged to court by visually impaired Zengeza 2 High School deputy head Tendai Muzondiwa who claims being pestered for US$200 protection fee against eviction from one of the residential stands facilitated for Persons with Disabilities in Nyatsime, Chitungwiza by the first lady Auxillia Mnangagwa last year.

Lawson Zulu is being tried for attempted extortion at the Chitungwiza Magistrates' Court.

Muzondiwa filed a police report against the activist in November after he was approached by Zulu at his home demanding the bribe.

"On 18 November last year, Lawson Zulu, a local Zanu-PF activist here in Nyatsime came to my home and tried to extort US$200 from me," Muzondiwa said.

"He introduced himself as the Zanu-PF chairperson of that branch and the owner of the land where I am staying.

"He threatened to evict me if I did not pay him the US$200 he was demanding."

Even after filing the police report, Muzondiwa claims he has been accosted on several occasions by some Zanu-PF activists and police officers who have tried to press him to drop the charges.

Among activists who have tried to force him to drop the matter is one Muriritirwa, identified as a party political commissar for the area as well as a Murerwa, also a local.

A police Inspector Zvavanjanja of Marondera has also been named as one official who has allegedly tried to facilitate an out of court settlement with Muzondiwa on behalf of Zulu.

Muzondiwa has filed a report against the senior police officer through the Police Complainants Desk in Harare.

He added, "Another local Zanu-PF activist identified as Masimbi drove and blocked my path along the road.

"He ordered my assistant to bring me to the local Zanu-PF office at Chibanguza Shopping Centre.

"Reporting a case against these powerful politicians is so difficult; they throw a lot of obstacles on your way to try and drop the case."

Court sits again on 23 January for Zulu's trial continuation.

The residential stands were allocated to some PWDs in Nyatsime after the First Lady had met the vulnerable group at the Aquatic Complex last year to hear their life challenges.

But the beneficiaries have not seen peace after some corrupt Zanu-PF activists have been visiting their homes attempting to sell off some of the stands while claiming the stands belonged to them.

This has drawn the ire of the beneficiaries who have collectively protested the move.

Source - zimlive

