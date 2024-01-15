Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bogus lawyer up for US$43 000 fraud

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A BOGUS lawyer appeared in court yesterday for allegedly swindling his client of US$43 000.

Denford Jaricha (35) is facing two counts of theft of trust property and one count of practicing as a lawyer without a certificate before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi who granted him US$500 bail and remanded him to February 13.

Prosecutor Mr Thomas Chanakira alleged that sometime in during 2022, Mr Berin Nathaniel Stockil engaged Jaricha to be his legal representative in a business transaction where he and his business partner sold their company Lucon Industries (Pvt) Ltd of Marondera to Techmart (Pvt) Ltd.

On November 4, 2022, Jaricha, who was in the company of Mr Stockil, went to the accountant Erasmus Vermaak of Accounting and Executor Services Pvt Ltd who had been engaged by Mr Stockil to handle the instalment payments by Techmart (Pvt) Ltd. They both collected US$25 000. After their transactions formalities, Jaricha was then given US$18 500 by Mr Stockil to cover the capital gains tax payable at ZIMRA Harare.

But he did not pay the taxes and instead converted the money to his own use. On second count, it is alleged that on April 24 last year, a final instalment of US$25 000 was paid by the Techmart representative to Jaricha, who allegedly signed a receipt as acknowledgement of the payment on behalf of Mr Stockil.

Although he was supposed to hand over the money to its rightful owner he decided to convert the money for his own use.

Afterwards, Jaricha became evasive and went to the extent of changing his contact number for the purpose of cutting communication with Mr Stockil.

The third count refers to the allegation that while Jaricha was handling his transactions of selling his company Lucon (Pvt) Ltd to Techmart (Pvt) Ltd, he represented Mr Stockil as a legal representative and gave him legal advice in all legal matters pertaining the sale of the company when he was not registered with the Law Society of Zimbabwe in terms of the Legal Practitioners Act.

Source - the herald
More on: #Bogus, #Lawyer, #Fraud

Comments


Must Read

South Africa is testing the West's claim to moral superiority

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

WATCH: World most powerful new truck goes to Zimbabwe of all places

2 hrs ago | 571 Views

Retailers go to town bootlicking Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 471 Views

Mayor Mafume lashes Zinara

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

TM Pick n Pay sued US$30,000 by customer

3 hrs ago | 354 Views

ZERA goes after unlicensed LPG, fuel dealers

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Rising sudden death cases among newly arrived diasporans - medical expert speaks

3 hrs ago | 557 Views

Zimbabwean jailed in South Africa over stolen car

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Prison officer found dead with cut on the back of his head

3 hrs ago | 180 Views

'Dollar deals' cripple bars, nightclubs

3 hrs ago | 201 Views

Cholera cases continue to rise

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Rampage killer back in court

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

Zimbabwe sets up security complaints commission

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Farmers expect decent harvest

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

£33 000 lost in botched car import deal

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwean man jailed 8 years in SA

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwe's mines minister orders stop to artisanal mining

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Tshabangu goes to court to bar Chibaya, Siziva

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zanu-PF activist demands bribe from Auxillia Mnangagwa land beneficiary

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Zimbabwe to support Mozambique ports project

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Massive queue at Hwange Post office

12 hrs ago | 668 Views

South Africa seeks to boost tourism with new safety measures

18 hrs ago | 430 Views

Zanu-PF disown Saturday Retreat land barons

21 hrs ago | 1169 Views

Knives out for Plawn Motors over a Bulawayo job advert that wants Shonas only

21 hrs ago | 2404 Views

Rights group chides Zec over polling station toilets

15 Jan 2024 at 05:28hrs | 354 Views

Tshabangu names CCC interim national leadership

15 Jan 2024 at 05:24hrs | 5362 Views

War vets, Zanu-PF youths' land dispute rages on

15 Jan 2024 at 05:24hrs | 740 Views

Bulawayo council, residents at loggerheads over US$ top fees

15 Jan 2024 at 05:23hrs | 521 Views

Zimbabwe genocide survivors demand justice as hearings commence

15 Jan 2024 at 05:23hrs | 524 Views

Equipment crisis hits Bulawayo hospitals

15 Jan 2024 at 05:23hrs | 288 Views

Chrome smelter to establish 300MW power plant

15 Jan 2024 at 05:22hrs | 422 Views

Botswana national up for theft in Zimbabwe

15 Jan 2024 at 05:22hrs | 319 Views

Over 700 houses collapse due to heavy rains in Zimbabwe

15 Jan 2024 at 05:22hrs | 530 Views

Komichi lashed for continued use of MDC name despite dumping it

15 Jan 2024 at 05:21hrs | 820 Views

Fortune Charumbira ousted

15 Jan 2024 at 05:19hrs | 2189 Views

Zimbabwe war veterans association splits

15 Jan 2024 at 05:18hrs | 861 Views

Ngodzo hails Bosso new signing

15 Jan 2024 at 05:18hrs | 340 Views

Doctors accuse councils of profiteering

15 Jan 2024 at 05:16hrs | 284 Views

Zanu-PF wades into Gaza genocide

15 Jan 2024 at 05:16hrs | 506 Views

'Toll fees hike stalls Zimbabwe's domestic tourism'

15 Jan 2024 at 05:15hrs | 300 Views

Teacher 'steals' groceries

15 Jan 2024 at 05:15hrs | 356 Views

Rape witness vanishes

15 Jan 2024 at 05:15hrs | 454 Views

Matebeleland North has highest maternal mortality rate in Zimbabwe

15 Jan 2024 at 05:14hrs | 116 Views

Zimbabwe's US$400 000 cloud seeding programme takes off

15 Jan 2024 at 05:14hrs | 186 Views

More water woes for Bulawayo

15 Jan 2024 at 05:14hrs | 204 Views

Tshinga Dube wants members to scrutinize candidates before voting

15 Jan 2024 at 05:13hrs | 168 Views

Compulsory speed limiters for new buses

15 Jan 2024 at 05:13hrs | 179 Views

Harare battles acute public toilets shortage

15 Jan 2024 at 05:12hrs | 53 Views

More rainfall recorded in Zimbabwe

15 Jan 2024 at 05:12hrs | 267 Views