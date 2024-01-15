Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe sets up security complaints commission

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
FOLLOWING the enactment of the Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission (ZICC) Act in 2022, Parliament has now called for nominations of persons to become members of the Commission that will handle the public's complaints of misconduct by members of security services.

The establishment of the new ZICC fulfils the requirement in Section 210 of the Constitution for an independent and impartial mechanism for the investigation of misconduct committed by members of security services, and also ensure independent oversight of the handling of the complaints.

The Parliament's Committee on Standing Rules and Orders that is mandated to nominate members of the Commission for appointment by President Mnangagwa, called for nominations by the public of potential commissioners.

The public has up to January 31 to submit the names of their nominees with a detailed curriculum vitae and written justification of why their nominee is suitable for appointment.

The Commission will comprise a chairperson appointed by the President, after consultation with the Judicial Service Commission, and four other members appointed by the President from a list of at least seven nominees submitted by Parliament.

According to the statement from Parliament, ZICC will be mandated to; "investigate any complaint made by any person or on his or her behalf against any misconduct on the part of a member of a security service in the discharge or purported discharge of the member's functions, to investigate any contraventions of, or practices which do not comply with sections 206 (2) and (3) and 208 of the Constitution; to inspect any facilities under the control of any security service where persons are detained or incarcerated and make any recommendations or remedial orders it considers necessary, and to cause the presentation of any information it considers appropriate to an inquest conducted by any court or other investigation in terms of the Coroner's Office Act."

Persons eligible for appointment to the ZICC should be eligible for appointment as a High Court Judge or is a sitting judge or former judge, a legal practitioner of not less than seven years' experience in the practice of law, a medical practitioner of not less than seven years' practical experience registered as such in terms of the Health Professions Act, a psychologist of not less than seven years' experience registered as such with the Health Professions Act.

The ZICC is also empowered to make disciplinary recommendations in respect of members of the security services resulting from investigations; ensuring the grant of appropriate remedies in respect of any harm caused by any misconduct by members of the security services; and enhancing accountability and transparency by the security services and their members in accordance with the principles of the Constitution.

The acts of misconduct relate to any criminal or other act by a security services member contrary to the proper exercise of their functions as specified in the Constitution and includes, but is not limited to: any death in the custody of any member of a security service; any death as a result of actions of any member of a security service; unjustified discharge of an official firearm by any member of a security service; rape of any person while that person is in the custody of a security service; and the torture or assault of any person by a member of a security service in the execution of the member's duties among others.

In addition, the chairperson must invite the head of each security service to appoint a serving or retired member of that service of sufficient seniority to sit with the commission whenever it is investigating any alleged act of misconduct on the part of any member or former member of that particular security service.

The commissioners must not be politically partisan, cannot belong to any political party or organisation, and cannot be Members of Parliament, councillors in local authorities, or be part of parastatals or other Government-controlled entities.

The President will have power to dismiss commissioners from office for conduct inconsistent with their membership of the commission or because they lack qualifications for appointment, or if they fail to attend three or more consecutive meetings.

Source - the herald

Comments


Must Read

South Africa is testing the West's claim to moral superiority

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

WATCH: World most powerful new truck goes to Zimbabwe of all places

2 hrs ago | 571 Views

Retailers go to town bootlicking Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 471 Views

Mayor Mafume lashes Zinara

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

TM Pick n Pay sued US$30,000 by customer

3 hrs ago | 354 Views

ZERA goes after unlicensed LPG, fuel dealers

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Rising sudden death cases among newly arrived diasporans - medical expert speaks

3 hrs ago | 557 Views

Zimbabwean jailed in South Africa over stolen car

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Prison officer found dead with cut on the back of his head

3 hrs ago | 180 Views

'Dollar deals' cripple bars, nightclubs

3 hrs ago | 201 Views

Cholera cases continue to rise

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Rampage killer back in court

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

Farmers expect decent harvest

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

£33 000 lost in botched car import deal

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Bogus lawyer up for US$43 000 fraud

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwean man jailed 8 years in SA

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwe's mines minister orders stop to artisanal mining

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Tshabangu goes to court to bar Chibaya, Siziva

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zanu-PF activist demands bribe from Auxillia Mnangagwa land beneficiary

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Zimbabwe to support Mozambique ports project

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Massive queue at Hwange Post office

12 hrs ago | 668 Views

South Africa seeks to boost tourism with new safety measures

18 hrs ago | 430 Views

Zanu-PF disown Saturday Retreat land barons

21 hrs ago | 1169 Views

Knives out for Plawn Motors over a Bulawayo job advert that wants Shonas only

21 hrs ago | 2404 Views

Rights group chides Zec over polling station toilets

15 Jan 2024 at 05:28hrs | 354 Views

Tshabangu names CCC interim national leadership

15 Jan 2024 at 05:24hrs | 5362 Views

War vets, Zanu-PF youths' land dispute rages on

15 Jan 2024 at 05:24hrs | 740 Views

Bulawayo council, residents at loggerheads over US$ top fees

15 Jan 2024 at 05:23hrs | 521 Views

Zimbabwe genocide survivors demand justice as hearings commence

15 Jan 2024 at 05:23hrs | 524 Views

Equipment crisis hits Bulawayo hospitals

15 Jan 2024 at 05:23hrs | 288 Views

Chrome smelter to establish 300MW power plant

15 Jan 2024 at 05:22hrs | 422 Views

Botswana national up for theft in Zimbabwe

15 Jan 2024 at 05:22hrs | 319 Views

Over 700 houses collapse due to heavy rains in Zimbabwe

15 Jan 2024 at 05:22hrs | 530 Views

Komichi lashed for continued use of MDC name despite dumping it

15 Jan 2024 at 05:21hrs | 820 Views

Fortune Charumbira ousted

15 Jan 2024 at 05:19hrs | 2189 Views

Zimbabwe war veterans association splits

15 Jan 2024 at 05:18hrs | 861 Views

Ngodzo hails Bosso new signing

15 Jan 2024 at 05:18hrs | 340 Views

Doctors accuse councils of profiteering

15 Jan 2024 at 05:16hrs | 284 Views

Zanu-PF wades into Gaza genocide

15 Jan 2024 at 05:16hrs | 506 Views

'Toll fees hike stalls Zimbabwe's domestic tourism'

15 Jan 2024 at 05:15hrs | 300 Views

Teacher 'steals' groceries

15 Jan 2024 at 05:15hrs | 356 Views

Rape witness vanishes

15 Jan 2024 at 05:15hrs | 454 Views

Matebeleland North has highest maternal mortality rate in Zimbabwe

15 Jan 2024 at 05:14hrs | 116 Views

Zimbabwe's US$400 000 cloud seeding programme takes off

15 Jan 2024 at 05:14hrs | 186 Views

More water woes for Bulawayo

15 Jan 2024 at 05:14hrs | 204 Views

Tshinga Dube wants members to scrutinize candidates before voting

15 Jan 2024 at 05:13hrs | 168 Views

Compulsory speed limiters for new buses

15 Jan 2024 at 05:13hrs | 179 Views

Harare battles acute public toilets shortage

15 Jan 2024 at 05:12hrs | 53 Views

More rainfall recorded in Zimbabwe

15 Jan 2024 at 05:12hrs | 267 Views