Cholera cases continue to rise

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
CHOLERA cases are continuing to rise in the country with 770 new cases and 16 suspected cholera deaths in the past three days countrywide.

Statistics released by the Ministry of Health and Child Care show that 60 districts have reported cases in all 10 provinces since the outbreak in February last year.

The first cholera outbreak in the country was recorded in Chegutu town, Mashonaland West Province on February 12 last year.

"As of January 14, 2024, a cumulative total of 18 100 suspected cholera cases, 68 laboratory-confirmed deaths, 323 suspected cholera deaths and 2 065 laboratory-confirmed cases were reported. The outbreak has now spread to more than the 17 traditional cholera hotspot districts of Buhera, Chegutu, Chikomba, Chimanimani, Chipinge, Chitungwiza, Chiredzi, Harare, Gokwe North, Marondera, Mazowe, Shamva, Mutare, Murehwa, Mwenezi, Seke and Wedza," read the statement.

So far, 390 people have been hospitalised in different parts of the country.

The ministry is also conducting community event-based surveillance training along the migration corridors in Masvingo, Bulawayo and Matabeleland South provinces.

Health education on cholera prevention and control measures including hygiene promotion is ongoing in all provinces across the country.

Bulawayo province accounts for only 14 suspected cases, three confirmed cases and zero deaths since the outbreak.

While the metropolitan province is battling water woes worsened by the 120-hour water-shedding schedule imposed by the local authority, authorities have managed to avert the spread of cholera.

Bulawayo City Council (BCC) director of health services Dr Edwin Mzingwane said awareness programmes are ongoing as the city.

He commended Bulawayo residents for hygiene practices which have helped avert the water-borne disease.

"We remain vigilant and on alert, as it is clear that cholera is still with us, and we are doing everything to ensure it doesn't spread in Bulawayo. Besides encouraging residents to practice good hand hygiene, people should avoid gatherings and shaking of hands at all costs," said Dr Mzingwane.

He said they are also working on ensuring that residents have enough water.

In Matabeleland South, health authorities are on alert after cases were reported in Gwanda, Beitbridge and Umzingwane districts.

Stakeholders yesterday held an emergency meeting in Gwanda aimed at coming up with mitigatory measures.

Speaking during the meeting, Matabeleland South's acting provincial medical director, Dr Andrew Muza said as of Sunday, the province had recorded seven cholera-related deaths with Beitbridge recording five deaths while Gwanda and Umzingwane had one each.

The four deaths were recorded during the festive season.

Dr Muza said plans are underway to establish cholera treatment centres in Beitbridge and Gwanda, which are the worst affected districts in the province

"The first suspected cholera case was recorded in Ward 14 in Mazunga in Beitbridge. The case is suspected to have emanated from a religious shrine in the area. The woman who was pregnant was taken to the religious shrine for assistance to deliver," he said.

"While there, the birth attendant and custodian of the shrine contracted and the birth attendant and two other males died."

Dr Muza said the pregnant woman was moved to another religious shrine in Mberengwa and she died along the way. Her family did not disclose that she was a contact with a confirmed cholera case.

Her body was taken to Gwanda Provincial Hospital mortuary where a post-mortem was conducted and results confirmed that the woman had succumbed to cholera.

Dr Muza said they held coordination meetings in all seven districts in the province following the outbreak.

He said the ongoing surveillance in all districts is aimed at keeping track of new cases.

"We have mobilised emergency medical supplies from the provincial office and deployed them to Beitbridge. There is poor uptake of health services from the affected community contributing to poor control of the outbreak," said Dr Muza.

"A facility has been identified at Mazunga Clinic that will be used as the cholera treatment centre. Oral rehydration points will be established at the community level to improve access to care."

Dr Muza said health education sessions were conducted in the affected communities.

"An environmental assessment in Mazunga area has shown that the villagers were collecting water from unprotected water points that are contaminated with human waste. Villagers are also practicing open defecation" he said.

"The major challenges we are facing include poor community participation. Some members of the apostolic sect are not willing to adhere to the Ministry of Health and Child Care cholera regulations."

Dr Muza noted that some community members are not informing authorities of deaths.

He said there is also poor access to clean and safe water and poor sanitation coverage in the affected areas.

Dr Muza said there is a need for behaviour change material written in local languages, multi-stakeholder engagement of the community to encourage positive health behaviours, and the rehabilitation of boreholes among other interventions.

District development committee coordinators from the province who spoke during the meeting said they have put in place action plans for the cholera outbreak.

Gwanda district development coordinator, Ms Nomathemba Ndlovu said various thematic committees have been reactivated in response to the outbreak in the district.

"As a district, we are working on setting up a treatment centre in Phakama. Community sensitisation is in full swing and teams are moving around potential hotspots such as vending sites to ensure that people adhere to regulations," she said.

In Matabeleland North, authorities have intensified the monitoring of informal movement of foodstuffs and health information dissemination following suspected new cholera cases in the province.

Four new suspected cases of cholera were detected in Hwange town on Sunday prompting the district to plan a stakeholders meeting which will be today.

While the provincial medical director Dr Admire Kuretu was not available for comment, Chronicle understands that in the province, cases have also been reported in Binga and Umguza districts.

The total number of suspected and confirmed cases could not therefore be established.

In Hwange district, the district medical officer Dr Fungai Musinami said various strategies are being implemented.

"Victoria Falls City is enforcing and strengthening monitoring of foodstuffs movement especially across the border where people are being monitored too. We had four suspected cases in Hwange town on Sunday and our team is conducting a thorough risk assessment to quantify needs and resources for intervention," she said.

 "So far, what is happening is that as a district we are sending out messages on social media while health teams have been activated in the rural areas raising awareness. As for the suspected cases, we are doing investigations to establish their origin with the hope of containing the disease."

In her message to stakeholders yesterday morning, Dr Musinami directed that response mechanisms be activated at various departments in the district.

She said people should be more vigilant and urged residents to report any suspicious cases including getting early treatment for diarrhoea.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Cholera, #Cases, #Rise

