Prison officer found dead with cut on the back of his head
POLICE found a Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service Officer dead with a cut on the back of his head.
In a statement, police said Chabvuta Ngonidzashe's body was found near a house in Phase 1, Eastview, Harare on 12 January 2024.
Police appealed for information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects.
"ZRP is investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder in which a ZPCS officer, Chabvuta Ngonidzashe was found lying dead with
a cut at the back of his head near a house in Phase 1, Eastview, Harare on 12/01/24. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station," reads the statement
Source - The Chronicle