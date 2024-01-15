Latest News Editor's Choice


Prison officer found dead with cut on the back of his head

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
POLICE found a Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service Officer dead with a cut on the back of his head.

In a statement, police said Chabvuta Ngonidzashe's body was found near a house in Phase 1, Eastview, Harare on 12 January 2024.

Police appealed for information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects.

"ZRP is investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder in which a ZPCS officer, Chabvuta Ngonidzashe was found lying dead with

a cut at the back of his head near a house in Phase 1, Eastview, Harare on 12/01/24. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station," reads the statement

Source - The Chronicle
