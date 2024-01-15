Zimbabwean jailed in South Africa over stolen car

News / National

by Staff reporter

A SOUTH AFRICAN court has jailed a Zimbabwean man Cosmos Ndou (36) for eight years after he was found in possession of a stolen car.Ndou was also charged for contravening South Africa's immigration laws after the court ruled that he was illegally staying in that country."Mokopane Regional Court convicted and sentenced a 36-year-old Zimbabwean male, Cosmos Ndou, to an effective eight years imprisonment for possession of a stolen motor vehicle and contravention of Immigration Act on Friday January 12, 2024," partly read a media statement from South Africa police signed by Colonel Malesela Ledwaba."The conviction and subsequent sentencing comes after the court heard that on September 18, 2023, the accused was found in possession of a stolen motor vehicle, a bronze Toyota Fortuner that was reported stolen in Brooklyn policing area, in Gauteng province on the 16 September 2023."Ndou was nabbed after a security company at Mookgophong was alerted by a vehicle tracking company to be on the lookout of the stolen vehicle coming their direction along highway R101.The security company stopped the vehicle and told Ndou the vehicle in his possession was reported stolen. He was handed to the police.Ndou will serve six years in prison for being found in possession of the stolen car and an additional two years for flouting immigration laws.The sentences will not run concurrently.