ZERA goes after unlicensed LPG, fuel dealers

Zimbabwe's Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) is set to crack down on unauthorized fuel dealers, a move that is expected to impact informal traders significantly. The surge in informality has led to numerous traders, especially those dealing with LP Gas, operating without proper documentation.Many of these traders utilize social media platforms to promote their products, directly violating the Petroleum Act Cap 13:22, which explicitly prohibits unregistered dealers from selling or producing such products.In a recent announcement on Monday, the energy regulator revealed its plans to conduct thorough checks on license compliance. The regulator reminded all fuel and LPG retail licensees that their licenses are valid for each calendar year. It was noted that in previous years, compliance checks at the beginning of the year uncovered some sites operating without a valid license.ZERA emphasized that non-compliance could result in the closure of these sites. The proactive measures are intended to ensure the smooth operation of fuel and LPG retail businesses and to uphold adherence to regulatory requirements.The energy regulator called for cooperation on this matter and expressed its commitment to supporting the energy sector, benefiting both consumers and energy suppliers.In the previous year, the Environmental Management Agency took extensive action against unlicensed retailers operating in close proximity to homes due to associated safety hazards. ZERA has a history of rounding up illegal operators and compelling them to align with legal requirements.