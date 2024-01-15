TM Pick n Pay sued US$30,000 by customer

News / National

by Staff reporter

TM Pick n Pay Joina City is facing a US$30,000 lawsuit from Victoria Falls resident Farai Chakawa, who is seeking damages for his wrongful arrest and malicious prosecution on baseless allegations of pilfering.According to court documents, Chakawa visited Harare in April of the previous year and went to TM Pick n Pay Joina City. An employee, Stanford Nyamukoroso, attempted to prevent him from purchasing goods and subsequently had him arrested.Nyamukoroso informed Chakawa that he was not permitted to enter the retail supermarket. When Chakawa questioned the restriction, he was told it was because he had chosen to do so arbitrarily. Despite a cashier's plea to allow Chakawa to make his purchase, Nyamukoroso forcibly took him into a private room, handcuffed him, and stated that he would be detained in Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) cells for purchasing goods against his will.Chakawa was taken to Harare Central Police Station, charged with disorderly conduct, and fined. However, he refused to pay, asserting his innocence. He was subsequently detained for two days before facing trial at Harare Magistrates Court on disorderly conduct charges.In May 2023, Chakawa was acquitted, leading him to engage Tinashe Chinopfukutwa of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights. On January 10, 2024, summons were filed at Harare Magistrates (Civil) Court against TM Pick n Pay Zimbabwe, Nyamukoroso, ZRP Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga, and Home Affairs, Cultural and Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe.Chakawa is seeking US$30,000 in compensation, with US$10,000 for malicious prosecution, US$10,000 for unlawful arrest and detention, and US$10,000 for humiliation, embarrassment, and affront to dignity resulting from the wrongful arrest, detention, and malicious prosecution. The case is pending a hearing.