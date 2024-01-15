Latest News Editor's Choice


Retailers go to town bootlicking Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
The Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) has issued a statement praising President Emmerson Mnangagwa's leadership, a commendation that some critics perceive as excessive and bordering on sycophancy.

The statement, signed by CZR President Denford Mutashu, describes Zimbabwe in glowing terms without explicitly referring to a title. Mutashu applauds Mnangagwa as a visionary, exemplary, and remarkable leader. CZR, a membership-based organization representing retail companies and supermarkets, is meant to advocate for its stakeholders on policy matters with the government.

The statement covers various aspects of Mnangagwa's leadership, including infrastructure development, economic stability, unity, and job creation. Mutashu expresses admiration for Mnangagwa's exceptional leadership, unwavering commitment, and tireless dedication since the inception of the Second Republic.

The praise extends to Mnangagwa's supposed achievements in fostering stability and unity through visionary governance. Mutashu highlights the president's focus on economic growth, resulting in remarkable outcomes such as job creation, increased productivity, and overall national prosperity.

Despite a challenging healthcare situation in Zimbabwe, with a cholera outbreak threatening the already strained health system, Mutashu commends Mnangagwa for "groundbreaking initiatives" in ensuring quality and affordable healthcare. The country's health sector faces issues of underfunding and a significant loss of healthcare professionals who sought better opportunities abroad.

Mutashu acknowledges the president's efforts in launching initiatives for accessible education and affordable healthcare, anticipating positive, long-lasting impacts on countless individuals and societal progress.

The statement also commends Mnangagwa's leadership on the global stage, citing diplomatic efforts that have supposedly strengthened the nation's standing and fostered alliances for peace, cooperation, and mutual understanding. Mutashu attributes the progress and inspiration of citizens to Mnangagwa's integrity, vision, and dedication.

However, some critics argue that these praises come at a time when Zimbabwe is grappling with an economic crisis, devalued salaries, increased prices of basic commodities, and persistent unemployment issues. Despite initial attempts to rebuild relations with Western countries under the Re-Engagement Agenda, Mnangagwa's focus has shifted towards building alliances with "all-weather friends" in the Middle East, China, and Russia.

Source - newzimbabwe

