Soldier robs colleague

by Simbarashe Sithole
16 Jan 2024 at 11:33hrs | Views
A member of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) is in trouble after he allegedly robbed his colleague of his money.

The soldier Douglas Chauke (21) and Fabian Ndlovu connived to rob a fellow soldier Mxolisi Ncube of his US$650.

The duo appeared before Plumtree magistrate Joshua Nembaware yesterday and were remanded in custody to January 19.

The state led by Selestine Madziwa alleged on December 15 last year, Ncube was drinking beer when the suspects approached him and ordered Ncube to go out but he refused.

Hours later Ncube decided to go home and the suspects ambushed him.

Chauke pulled an okapi and stabbed Ncube twice on the right thigh and once on the knee.

He fell and the duo took away his wallet containing $650.

A police report was filed leading to the arrest of the duo.

Source - Byo24News
