ACCZ fires National Executive Council

by Paul Ndou

The Apostolic Christian Council of Zimbabwe (ACCZ) board of governors has dismissed the entire National Executive Council last Saturday after citing a number of acts which had become in consistent with the mandate of the Christian Board.ACCZ is a religious organisation that represents Indigenous and Zionist churches in the country.ACCZ Board of Governors announced the development this Tuesday."The Apostolic Christian Council of Zimbabwe (ACCZ) wishes to inform the Nation that ACCZ Board of Governors has dismissed the National Executive Council Members.This follows a meeting convened by The Board of Governors on Saturday 13th January 2024 and made an urgent move to remove the National Executive Council (NEC) which assumed office from 2021."The National Executive Council was led by Mr Tobias Zunguzira of Mapisarepa Apostolic Church as a Ceremonial President since 2021 while Mr Timothy Muuya of National Apostolic Faith Church of the Holy Ghost was the Secretary General.The Press Statement further highlighted that, the NEC was dismissed due to a number of issues which include violation of ACCZ constitution and land corruption."It also came to the attention of the Board that the conduct of NEC Members was now inconsistent with ACCZ founding principles enshrined in the constitution. These include:- Making declarations and unsanctioned moves without consulting the Board of Governors- The attainment of Academic Doctorates by NEC Members under unclear circumstances thereby compromising the reputation of ACCZ- Land Scandals and corruption deals so some members pocketing huge sum of money from the residential stands belonging to (ACCZ) Vapositori. "According to ACCZ Constitution, the Board of Governors is the Supreme Council that has powers to appoint and remove the National Executive Council and any other members."The ACCZ Constitution provides that Board of Governors as the Supreme Organ may by a two thirds majority, remove an officer or member from office on the basis that the person is no longer fit to hold office in that capacity. He or she has conducted himself or herself in a manner that is highly likely to put ACCZ into disrepute."