Chiwenga's ex-wife forced to attend court from hospital

News / National

by Staff reporter

High Court Judge Pisirayi Kwenda accompanied Marry Mubaiwa to the hospital on Tuesday for the hearing of a case where she is accused of fraud and money laundering.Mubaiwa, the former wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, has been bedridden at St Anne's Hospital since January 11. The hearing took place at the hospital, with Mubaiwa following proceedings from her hospital bed. Her lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa, confirmed her illness, stating that she is "very sick."The trial has been postponed to February 14, and the judge has directed a government medical officer to prepare a medical report before that date.Mubaiwa's case was referred to the High Court after the lower court couldn't handle it. The charges allege that she externalized nearly US$1 million to China and South Africa in 2018.Mubaiwa is accused of using her drivers to transport funds without following protocols and diverting funds intended for the purchase of goods to acquire personal properties. The case involves complex financial transactions and allegations of misappropriation.Mubaiwa's health issues, including complications affecting her legs, have led to the postponement of the trial, with the judge requesting a comprehensive medical report before the rescheduled hearing in February.