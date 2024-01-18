Plumtree lesbian in soup

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 34-YEAR-OLD Plumtree woman is in trouble after she proposed love to a married woman in a bar before fondling her breasts.Sandra Moyo was dragged to Plumtree magistrates courts yesterday.She pleaded not guilty to the charge before Magistrate Shumirai Mutimodhlo.The state led by Shilah Nyathi alleged on December 26 last year the complainant went to a local bar with her husband.Moyo approached the complainant and proposed love but her proposal was turned down.The suspect went on to fondle the complainant's breast and a police report was filed leading to the arrest of Moyo.The matter continues on January 22