Oil thieves jailed

by Peter Matuka | Simbarashe Sithole
18 Jan 2024 at 08:08hrs | Views
Two Hwange men were arraigned before Hwange magistrates courts yesterday for stealing 53 drums of oil from Hwange Coal Gasification Company.

Mubita Mulundano (46) and Karl Marx Nyoni (21) both from Madumabisa under Chief Hwange were sentenced to 20 months imprisonment by Hwange magistrate Fungai Dzimiri.

Dzimiri suspended six months suspended on condition that accused persons do not commit a similar offence on usual condition, four months were suspended on condition that accused persons restitute the complainant ZWL$227900, 10 months were suspended on condition that accused persons perform 350 hours of community service at ZRP Hwange and Karl Marx Nyoni to perform 350 hours at Makwa village commencing December 6 while time to pay the restitution was placed on January 2.

The court heard that sometime in February to April last year the two convicts together with one accomplice who is still at large acted in common purpose and stole 53 drums of oil.

The matter came to light on April 21, 2023 when Mr San Xuan Zhou who is the Company Manager for Hwange Coal Gasification Company discovered a shortfall in the number of oil drums in the storeroom.

Lovemore Mutonho who was in charge of the records had since left for Harare and no handover was done.

A report of theft was filed with ZRP Hwange prompting ongoing investigations leading to the arrest of Lovemore Mutonho on June 30 in Harare who then implicated Mulundano and Nyoni leading to their arrest.

The total value stolen is ZWL$12 078 700-00 and nothing was recovered.

Source - Byo24News

