Man (23) touches granny's (91) private parts

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Villagers of Tseko in Mudzi were shell-shocked after a 23-year-old man stormed into a 91-year-old woman's room to remove her clothes before touching her private parts.Kudakwashe Bonya allegedly committed the offense on New's day and varnished in the dark but the victim had identified him.Bonya was dragged to Mutoko magistrates courts yesterday where he was not asked to plead to the charge by Mutoko magistrate Chiedza Gatsi.He was remanded in custody until February 1 at Murehwa Regional Court.Prosecutor Nathan Majuru alleged on January 1 the suspect visited the complainant around 10pm who was alone at her place.Bonya entered in her room while she was asleep and she woke up.The complainant asked what Bonya wanted but he did not respond.Bonya grabbed the complainant lifted her legs, removed her pants and inserted his hand on her private parts.After doing so he varnished in the dark.The complainant went to her daughter and informed her.A police report was filed leading to the arrest of Bonya.