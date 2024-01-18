Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimdollar further tumbles against US dollar

by Staff reporter
21 hrs ago | Views
The cost of goods and services keeps on increasing in Zimbabwe as the local currency depreciates against the U.S. dollar, a trend that accelerated at the beginning of 2024.
The local dollar, which officially traded at 6,192 per 1 U.S. dollar on Jan. 2, is trading at 8,746 as of Jan. 17, according to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe daily exchange rate updates.

On the black market, where most Zimbabweans buy foreign currency, 1 U.S. dollar can fetch up to 13,000 Zimbabwean dollars.

Economist Prosper Chitambara said the accelerated depreciation of the local currency started after the announcement of the 2024 national budget at the end of last year by Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube.

"I think it was not well received, in particular the raft of tax measures that were announced by the minister, so that kind of eroded confidence in the economy, and we saw the local currency actually being affected in terms of its valuation, and that trend has also continued even into the year," Chitambara told Xinhua.

Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Christopher Mugaga said the depreciation could be attributed to injected liquidity by the government to pay for services and different contractors.

In addition, he said the U.S. dollar has become a haven for investments, thereby creating demand for the greenback.

"Most employees, both from the public and private sectors, whenever they earn their salaries, they tend to make a beeline to secure U.S. dollars as a way of locking value in their currency, and in the process this has been creating a typical artificial exaggerated demand for the greenback, strengthening it against local currency," Mugaga said.

Denford Mutashu, president of the Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers, said the Zimbabwe dollar has been depreciating against the U.S. dollar on the back of reduced foreign currency inflows into the country.

"Remember the last quarter of the year usually is synonymous with low foreign currency revenue inflows, and the mining sector is one of the major contributors to the foreign currency inflows into the country, but the global commodity prices tumbled, and that sort of slowed down the foreign currency inflows," Mutsu told Xinhua.

Since reintroducing its currency in 2019 after abandoning it in 2009 due to hyperinflation, Zimbabwe has faced challenges in stabilizing the local dollar, leading to the widespread preference for U.S. dollars in settling domestic transactions.

According to the national statistics agency, ZIMSTAT, nearly 80 percent of local transactions in Zimbabwe are conducted in the greenback.

Phillip Mafundu, general secretary of the Progressive Retail and Wholesale Workers Union of Zimbabwe, said low wages, local dollar depreciation, and the disparity between official and unofficial exchange rates have left workers who receive wages in local currency in a dire situation.

"What it means with what has happened right now, that the rates have gone up, it means workers are going home without anything, they can't even pay bills, they can't even pay for transport because everything is now in U.S. dollars, so they are in a difficult situation," he said.

Mafundu said workers' remunerations should reflect realities in the economy.

"We think that the money that is appropriate, or the minimum wage that is appropriate for the retail and wholesale sector at the moment is 450 (U.S.) dollars because of the economic situation that everyone is facing including the business and the workers, which is a little bit closer to the poverty datum line which is around 575 (U.S.) dollars," he said.

Elisha Mangachena, a worker from Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, said the distortions in the exchange rate are making it impossible to make ends meet. "Our wages are in local currency, but when we try to buy U.S. dollars, we cannot catch up with the exchange rate, and our employers are not increasing wages at the same pace as inflation. In addition, they use the official bank rate while we depend on the black market," he said.

Velma Muchongwe, an informal trader in Harare, said the exchange rate volatility is making business unviable.

"Sometimes you cannot restock because the price keeps on increasing at the wholesale, and you will end up in a loss," she said.

The persisting currency volatility brings back memories of 2008 when Zimbabwe's inflation reached historical levels, rendering the local currency worthless.

Source - Xinhua

Must Read

Zimbabwean truckers, refused licence renewals in SA, head for Poland

31 mins ago | 13 Views

Mnangagwa's handlers shut door on Bulawayo based author

53 mins ago | 47 Views

The Embarrassment of Chamisa's 'Democratic Alternative of Zimbabwe'

1 hr ago | 128 Views

The Sad Truth About CCC

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Chamisa's recalled MPs barred from by-elections

1 hr ago | 141 Views

25 school kids 'kidnapped' from Harare

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Advocate Mafume says those seeking his ouster 'misread the law'

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Axed CCC MPs lose court battle

1 hr ago | 51 Views

High Court to hand down judgement on CCC MPs' challenge against ballot removal

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Blow for Chamisa

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Zanu-PF members label police liars

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Harare councillors attend meetings drunk

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Council fences off Plumtree sewage ponds

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Chinese tech to help Zimbabwe police crackdown on drug barons

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa's govt trying to create a certain narrative about Gukurahundi genocide

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Man fatally attacked with iron bars at nightclub, suspects at large

1 hr ago | 33 Views

'I'll follow Chamisa no matter what!' Only one devoid of common sense would especially given his track record

19 hrs ago | 1665 Views

Non-Aligned Movement is a big sham!

19 hrs ago | 514 Views

Zanu-PF member wants govt officials barred from seeking medical attention abroad

20 hrs ago | 984 Views

Insiza NGOs abruptly suspended in documentation blitz

20 hrs ago | 566 Views

Court dismisses another application filed by Chamisa's CCC

20 hrs ago | 1356 Views

Bulawayo Polytechnic bans 'revealing' clothes by students, visitors

20 hrs ago | 967 Views

Mangudya says Zimdollar turmoil temporary

21 hrs ago | 991 Views

'Chamisa has no power to fire, recall Harare Mayor'

21 hrs ago | 1181 Views

Mnangagwa to use Presidential Powers to take over control of CCC run Harare Council?

21 hrs ago | 789 Views

Zanu-PF files application barring Chamisa candidate from February by-election

21 hrs ago | 394 Views

ConCourt throws out 'unfounded' application accusing Chamisa's lawyer of graft

21 hrs ago | 354 Views

Cholera outbreak kills more than 400 in Zambia

21 hrs ago | 193 Views

Zuma prohibited from seeking re-election as president: electoral commission

21 hrs ago | 461 Views

Chamisa gives up on CCC name?

21 hrs ago | 2126 Views

CCC councillors hire retired Zanu-PF apologist as chamber secretary

21 hrs ago | 330 Views

Sikhala Solidarity Movement vows 'protracted struggle' for prisoners' release

21 hrs ago | 113 Views

Wicknell Chivayo: Once generous, always generous

22 hrs ago | 432 Views

'CHANGE is coming! #Godisinit!' Yeah right! Name one change you brought in 23 years including 5 in GNU?

18 Jan 2024 at 12:11hrs | 711 Views

Man (23) touches granny's (91) private parts

18 Jan 2024 at 11:44hrs | 1164 Views

Copper cable thieves electrocuted

18 Jan 2024 at 08:16hrs | 1350 Views

Woman tortures minor, forces hot boiled egg in her mouth

18 Jan 2024 at 08:12hrs | 894 Views

Oil thieves jailed

18 Jan 2024 at 08:08hrs | 599 Views

Plumtree lesbian in soup

18 Jan 2024 at 08:05hrs | 1639 Views

High Court case to expunge 23 CCC recalees from ballot box

17 Jan 2024 at 05:12hrs | 1466 Views

SA court hears how diesel consignment from British oil company to Zimbabwe 'disappeared'

17 Jan 2024 at 05:09hrs | 1610 Views

Innscor goes after Zanu-PF activist

17 Jan 2024 at 05:05hrs | 1278 Views

Chamisa stamps his authority, expels Harare Mayor Mafume

17 Jan 2024 at 05:01hrs | 2715 Views

Mthwakazi threatens blitz on 'foreign' teachers

17 Jan 2024 at 04:59hrs | 810 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife forced to attend court from hospital

17 Jan 2024 at 04:59hrs | 639 Views

'Zimbabwe littered with zombie firms'

17 Jan 2024 at 04:55hrs | 502 Views

No democracy in CCC, says Zanu-PF minister

17 Jan 2024 at 04:53hrs | 281 Views

Zimbabwe warned to brace for fresh cyclone

17 Jan 2024 at 04:52hrs | 975 Views

Duo arrested for stealing Mercedes Benz motor vehicle

17 Jan 2024 at 04:52hrs | 307 Views