Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo Polytechnic bans 'revealing' clothes by students, visitors

by Staff reporter
20 hrs ago | Views
Authorities at the Bulawayo Polytechnic have banned wearing "revealing" and "see-through" clothing and other forms of dress codes viewed as indecent at the tertiary institution.

In a notice to the Bulawayo Polytechnic Community, college principal Chiedza Masanganise drew a list of dress codes she said were now prohibited at the tertiary institution.

"Please be advised that the following dressing is not recommended on Bulawayo Polytechnic Campus/Institution," she said before listing the forbidden dress codes.

"Among them are "ripped jeans, sleeveless tops and dresses, string tops and string dresses, blouses or tops that leave the stomach out, off shoulder tops and dresses, tops and dresses that reveal breast cleavages, tops and dresses that leave the back open (back outs), biker and bum shorts."

"The college has also banned "skin tights and other tight-fitting clothes, skirts, shorts and dresses that are more than 5 centimetres above the knees, see through clothes, dropping off of trousers and shorts as well as vents that are more than 5cm above the knee."

Masanganise added, "If not properly dressed, the client shall be asked to correct before accessing any Bulawayo Polytechnic facilities and services. As an Institution, we encourage you all to dress accordingly."


Source - zimstarnews

Must Read

Zimbabwean truckers, refused licence renewals in SA, head for Poland

31 mins ago | 13 Views

Mnangagwa's handlers shut door on Bulawayo based author

54 mins ago | 48 Views

The Embarrassment of Chamisa's 'Democratic Alternative of Zimbabwe'

1 hr ago | 131 Views

The Sad Truth About CCC

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Chamisa's recalled MPs barred from by-elections

1 hr ago | 142 Views

25 school kids 'kidnapped' from Harare

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Advocate Mafume says those seeking his ouster 'misread the law'

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Axed CCC MPs lose court battle

1 hr ago | 51 Views

High Court to hand down judgement on CCC MPs' challenge against ballot removal

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Blow for Chamisa

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Zanu-PF members label police liars

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Harare councillors attend meetings drunk

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Council fences off Plumtree sewage ponds

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Chinese tech to help Zimbabwe police crackdown on drug barons

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa's govt trying to create a certain narrative about Gukurahundi genocide

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Man fatally attacked with iron bars at nightclub, suspects at large

1 hr ago | 33 Views

'I'll follow Chamisa no matter what!' Only one devoid of common sense would especially given his track record

19 hrs ago | 1665 Views

Non-Aligned Movement is a big sham!

19 hrs ago | 514 Views

Zanu-PF member wants govt officials barred from seeking medical attention abroad

20 hrs ago | 984 Views

Insiza NGOs abruptly suspended in documentation blitz

20 hrs ago | 566 Views

Court dismisses another application filed by Chamisa's CCC

20 hrs ago | 1356 Views

Mangudya says Zimdollar turmoil temporary

21 hrs ago | 991 Views

'Chamisa has no power to fire, recall Harare Mayor'

21 hrs ago | 1181 Views

Mnangagwa to use Presidential Powers to take over control of CCC run Harare Council?

21 hrs ago | 790 Views

Zanu-PF files application barring Chamisa candidate from February by-election

21 hrs ago | 394 Views

Zimdollar further tumbles against US dollar

21 hrs ago | 817 Views

ConCourt throws out 'unfounded' application accusing Chamisa's lawyer of graft

21 hrs ago | 354 Views

Cholera outbreak kills more than 400 in Zambia

21 hrs ago | 193 Views

Zuma prohibited from seeking re-election as president: electoral commission

21 hrs ago | 461 Views

Chamisa gives up on CCC name?

21 hrs ago | 2126 Views

CCC councillors hire retired Zanu-PF apologist as chamber secretary

21 hrs ago | 330 Views

Sikhala Solidarity Movement vows 'protracted struggle' for prisoners' release

21 hrs ago | 113 Views

Wicknell Chivayo: Once generous, always generous

22 hrs ago | 432 Views

'CHANGE is coming! #Godisinit!' Yeah right! Name one change you brought in 23 years including 5 in GNU?

18 Jan 2024 at 12:11hrs | 711 Views

Man (23) touches granny's (91) private parts

18 Jan 2024 at 11:44hrs | 1164 Views

Copper cable thieves electrocuted

18 Jan 2024 at 08:16hrs | 1350 Views

Woman tortures minor, forces hot boiled egg in her mouth

18 Jan 2024 at 08:12hrs | 895 Views

Oil thieves jailed

18 Jan 2024 at 08:08hrs | 599 Views

Plumtree lesbian in soup

18 Jan 2024 at 08:05hrs | 1639 Views

High Court case to expunge 23 CCC recalees from ballot box

17 Jan 2024 at 05:12hrs | 1467 Views

SA court hears how diesel consignment from British oil company to Zimbabwe 'disappeared'

17 Jan 2024 at 05:09hrs | 1610 Views

Innscor goes after Zanu-PF activist

17 Jan 2024 at 05:05hrs | 1278 Views

Chamisa stamps his authority, expels Harare Mayor Mafume

17 Jan 2024 at 05:01hrs | 2715 Views

Mthwakazi threatens blitz on 'foreign' teachers

17 Jan 2024 at 04:59hrs | 810 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife forced to attend court from hospital

17 Jan 2024 at 04:59hrs | 639 Views

'Zimbabwe littered with zombie firms'

17 Jan 2024 at 04:55hrs | 502 Views

No democracy in CCC, says Zanu-PF minister

17 Jan 2024 at 04:53hrs | 281 Views

Zimbabwe warned to brace for fresh cyclone

17 Jan 2024 at 04:52hrs | 975 Views

Duo arrested for stealing Mercedes Benz motor vehicle

17 Jan 2024 at 04:52hrs | 307 Views