Court dismisses another application filed by Chamisa's CCC

by Staff reporter
20 hrs ago | Views
High Court Justice Pisirayi Kwenda has dismissed yet another application filed by main opposition CCC MPs challenging their arbitrary recalls by self-imposed secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu.

The executive, parliament and judiciary have been aiding and abetting Tshabangu's political move through acts of commission and omission.

Tshabangu and his team of collaborators have badly disrupted and damaged the CCC, intentionally or inadvertently helping Zanu-PF to march towards a two-thirds parliamentary majority in the process, while undermining democracy.

Although they may have legitimate grievances in some cases, Tshabangu and his group's destructive actions have resulted in subversion of the people's electoral will and sabotage of the opposition.
The CCC case against Sengedzo Tshabangu has been dismissed in its current state with the Judge redirecting that they must go for trial where evidence must be produced to determine if Tshabangu had legal right to recall the CCC MPs.

In his ruling the Judge, the judge stated that "You had 2 approaches one a summons matter challenging the authority of Tshabangu and the other where you challenged the actual recalls, "The Judge ruled that they should pursue the summons matter to clarify if Tshabangu has the right to do the recalls.


Source - newshawks

