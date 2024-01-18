Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Insiza NGOs abruptly suspended in documentation blitz

by Staff reporter
20 hrs ago | Views
All Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) operating in Insiza District have been ordered to immediately cease operations until they provide relevant documentation and are cleared to operate in the district.

The Insiza District Development Coordinator (DDC), Zacharia Jusa, issued this directive in a letter dated January 17, 2024, citing an ongoing audit that requires documentation submission.

The Zanu-PF-led government has repeatedly threatened to deregister NGOs or Civic Society Organisations (CSOs) that engage in politics.

This recent action takes place in the context of plans to pass the Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO) Bill, which would stifle the operating environment for NGOs by proposing harsh penalties, including up to a year in jail for perceived offences related to the NGO registration framework.

"An ongoing operational audit requires your organisation to submit the following information to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Insiza Rural District Council and the office of the District Development Coordinator (DDC) in line with the continuous monitoring exercise," said Jusa.

The letter, also undersigned by Insiza rural District Council Chief Executive Officer, Shepherd Tshuma listed over 20 requirements that the NGOs must provide.

These requirements include: "Registration status (reg number to be included), Area of specialisation, Profiles of key persons (directors), Profiles for implementing partners (organogram), Passport size photos and Police clearance for administrative employees funding partners, Source of funding, Amount received for project, Banking details (account numbers), Account signatories, Financial statements for previous programmes, Amount granted for previous programmes and Expenditure for previous programmes.

Other requirements are "Partnerships for previous programmes, Foreign partners, Local partners, Needs assessment report, Impact assessment  reports, Relationships of NGOs and CSO activity with NDS1, NGO/CSO selections criteria of target trainees, Copy of signed board resolution from NGO/ CSO governing body of the meeting approving implementation and Duration of programme (not to exceed 12 months)."

The DDC said while NGOs are preparing this required documentation, they must stop their operations.

"Whilst preparing the above documentation, may you stop all operations with immediate effect. The prior request 2024 development programmes are still due," Jusa said.

Source - cite

Must Read

Zimbabwean truckers, refused licence renewals in SA, head for Poland

41 mins ago | 25 Views

Mnangagwa's handlers shut door on Bulawayo based author

1 hr ago | 59 Views

The Embarrassment of Chamisa's 'Democratic Alternative of Zimbabwe'

1 hr ago | 149 Views

The Sad Truth About CCC

1 hr ago | 167 Views

Chamisa's recalled MPs barred from by-elections

1 hr ago | 165 Views

25 school kids 'kidnapped' from Harare

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Advocate Mafume says those seeking his ouster 'misread the law'

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Axed CCC MPs lose court battle

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

High Court to hand down judgement on CCC MPs' challenge against ballot removal

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Blow for Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zanu-PF members label police liars

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Harare councillors attend meetings drunk

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Council fences off Plumtree sewage ponds

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Chinese tech to help Zimbabwe police crackdown on drug barons

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Mnangagwa's govt trying to create a certain narrative about Gukurahundi genocide

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Man fatally attacked with iron bars at nightclub, suspects at large

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

'I'll follow Chamisa no matter what!' Only one devoid of common sense would especially given his track record

19 hrs ago | 1669 Views

Non-Aligned Movement is a big sham!

19 hrs ago | 519 Views

Zanu-PF member wants govt officials barred from seeking medical attention abroad

20 hrs ago | 986 Views

Court dismisses another application filed by Chamisa's CCC

20 hrs ago | 1357 Views

Bulawayo Polytechnic bans 'revealing' clothes by students, visitors

21 hrs ago | 969 Views

Mangudya says Zimdollar turmoil temporary

21 hrs ago | 994 Views

'Chamisa has no power to fire, recall Harare Mayor'

21 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Mnangagwa to use Presidential Powers to take over control of CCC run Harare Council?

21 hrs ago | 793 Views

Zanu-PF files application barring Chamisa candidate from February by-election

21 hrs ago | 395 Views

Zimdollar further tumbles against US dollar

21 hrs ago | 822 Views

ConCourt throws out 'unfounded' application accusing Chamisa's lawyer of graft

21 hrs ago | 354 Views

Cholera outbreak kills more than 400 in Zambia

21 hrs ago | 193 Views

Zuma prohibited from seeking re-election as president: electoral commission

21 hrs ago | 465 Views

Chamisa gives up on CCC name?

21 hrs ago | 2141 Views

CCC councillors hire retired Zanu-PF apologist as chamber secretary

21 hrs ago | 331 Views

Sikhala Solidarity Movement vows 'protracted struggle' for prisoners' release

21 hrs ago | 113 Views

Wicknell Chivayo: Once generous, always generous

22 hrs ago | 433 Views

'CHANGE is coming! #Godisinit!' Yeah right! Name one change you brought in 23 years including 5 in GNU?

18 Jan 2024 at 12:11hrs | 712 Views

Man (23) touches granny's (91) private parts

18 Jan 2024 at 11:44hrs | 1166 Views

Copper cable thieves electrocuted

18 Jan 2024 at 08:16hrs | 1351 Views

Woman tortures minor, forces hot boiled egg in her mouth

18 Jan 2024 at 08:12hrs | 896 Views

Oil thieves jailed

18 Jan 2024 at 08:08hrs | 599 Views

Plumtree lesbian in soup

18 Jan 2024 at 08:05hrs | 1639 Views

High Court case to expunge 23 CCC recalees from ballot box

17 Jan 2024 at 05:12hrs | 1468 Views

SA court hears how diesel consignment from British oil company to Zimbabwe 'disappeared'

17 Jan 2024 at 05:09hrs | 1612 Views

Innscor goes after Zanu-PF activist

17 Jan 2024 at 05:05hrs | 1279 Views

Chamisa stamps his authority, expels Harare Mayor Mafume

17 Jan 2024 at 05:01hrs | 2721 Views

Mthwakazi threatens blitz on 'foreign' teachers

17 Jan 2024 at 04:59hrs | 812 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife forced to attend court from hospital

17 Jan 2024 at 04:59hrs | 639 Views

'Zimbabwe littered with zombie firms'

17 Jan 2024 at 04:55hrs | 503 Views

No democracy in CCC, says Zanu-PF minister

17 Jan 2024 at 04:53hrs | 281 Views

Zimbabwe warned to brace for fresh cyclone

17 Jan 2024 at 04:52hrs | 975 Views

Duo arrested for stealing Mercedes Benz motor vehicle

17 Jan 2024 at 04:52hrs | 307 Views