Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF member wants govt officials barred from seeking medical attention abroad

by Staff reporter
20 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF's candidate for the Pelandaba -Tshabalala Constituency by-election, Joseph Tshuma, says if he is elected as the Member of Parliament, he will immediately propose a bill that would prohibit government ministers, including the president from travelling abroad for medical treatment.

According to Tshuma, this is the best approach to improving Zimbabwe's public health system since it will compel all individuals, regardless of status, to seek medical care locally and contribute to the revamping of public hospitals.

The aspirant MP's remarks coincide with the ‘worsening' state of affairs in Zimbabwe's public hospitals and healthcare systems, mostly the result of inadequate funding that has had a detrimental effect on the availability of medications and equipment, plus a poorly paid workforce, which adds on to the already dire situation.

"I need to go to Parliament and speak for the people. People think that if you go to Parliament and speak about issues you are now anti-Zanu-PF or whatever. People say to me ‘Tshuma these things that you are saying will have you expelled from Zanu and I say no my party is there for the people.' It wants people to get the best out of their country," Tshuma said while addressing journalists at the Bulawayo Media Centre on Wednesday evening.

Restructuring the country's public health care system is one of the issues Tshuma hoped to address, claiming that he was not afraid to speak for the people.

"Right now I dare all of you that when I go to Parliament, my first speech and my first proposal is to ban all ministers and even the President himself, from going to seek medical aid outside the country, I want them to go to public hospitals. Parirenyatwa and Mpilo hospitals have to  be rehabilitated so that there is no one who is going out to seek treatment. All of us must be treated here," he said.

"That is how you get your country to be fixed by talking about real issues. I'm not being anti Zanu-PF. Zanu-PF doesn't want a sick person. A sick supporter is as good as useless because they won't vote. We want healthy people. So we want healthy systems and want a functional hospital with all the medication that we look for."

The Zanu-PF candidate claimed there was a tendency to blame the ruling party for failing to deliver, yet people who were contracted to deliver medical supplies failed to do so.

"We know there are some who were producing airpipe invoices and claiming to have supplied drugs yet there's no supply at all. We know, but we don't write about it. Then you say Zanu-PF is the reason why there's no medication in hospitals but you know your friend who has bought you three pints of beer went to the hospital saying they can supply yet they supplied nothing," Tshuma said.

"If ever we're going to correct the situation, we need to be sincere with each other. Let's tell each other the truth. That's how hard it should be."

The aspiring MP revealed some people in Bulawayo had approached him advising him that in order for him to be voted for, he must leave Zanu-PF.

In response, Tshuma said he would not leave Zanu-PF as the party gave him courage

"The Zanu-PF jacket is the one that is giving me strength just like a fish in water can do all sorts of styles because the power of that fish is the water. I am not powerful as Joseph Tshuma but I am powerful in the system that I am, which is Zanu-PF and that's the ruling party," he said.

"So when you divorce me from the ruling party, I am good as useless. If you come to me asking for my help where will I get it when I am Joseph Tshuma but as Joseph Tshuma of Zanu-PF, I will go to my party and say ‘we need this help.' Then my party will provide and in turn I will bring that help to you."

Source - cite

Must Read

Zimbabwean truckers, refused licence renewals in SA, head for Poland

41 mins ago | 25 Views

Mnangagwa's handlers shut door on Bulawayo based author

1 hr ago | 59 Views

The Embarrassment of Chamisa's 'Democratic Alternative of Zimbabwe'

1 hr ago | 149 Views

The Sad Truth About CCC

1 hr ago | 167 Views

Chamisa's recalled MPs barred from by-elections

1 hr ago | 165 Views

25 school kids 'kidnapped' from Harare

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Advocate Mafume says those seeking his ouster 'misread the law'

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Axed CCC MPs lose court battle

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

High Court to hand down judgement on CCC MPs' challenge against ballot removal

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Blow for Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zanu-PF members label police liars

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Harare councillors attend meetings drunk

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Council fences off Plumtree sewage ponds

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Chinese tech to help Zimbabwe police crackdown on drug barons

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Mnangagwa's govt trying to create a certain narrative about Gukurahundi genocide

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Man fatally attacked with iron bars at nightclub, suspects at large

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

'I'll follow Chamisa no matter what!' Only one devoid of common sense would especially given his track record

19 hrs ago | 1669 Views

Non-Aligned Movement is a big sham!

19 hrs ago | 519 Views

Insiza NGOs abruptly suspended in documentation blitz

20 hrs ago | 567 Views

Court dismisses another application filed by Chamisa's CCC

20 hrs ago | 1357 Views

Bulawayo Polytechnic bans 'revealing' clothes by students, visitors

21 hrs ago | 969 Views

Mangudya says Zimdollar turmoil temporary

21 hrs ago | 994 Views

'Chamisa has no power to fire, recall Harare Mayor'

21 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Mnangagwa to use Presidential Powers to take over control of CCC run Harare Council?

21 hrs ago | 793 Views

Zanu-PF files application barring Chamisa candidate from February by-election

21 hrs ago | 395 Views

Zimdollar further tumbles against US dollar

21 hrs ago | 822 Views

ConCourt throws out 'unfounded' application accusing Chamisa's lawyer of graft

21 hrs ago | 354 Views

Cholera outbreak kills more than 400 in Zambia

21 hrs ago | 193 Views

Zuma prohibited from seeking re-election as president: electoral commission

21 hrs ago | 465 Views

Chamisa gives up on CCC name?

21 hrs ago | 2141 Views

CCC councillors hire retired Zanu-PF apologist as chamber secretary

21 hrs ago | 331 Views

Sikhala Solidarity Movement vows 'protracted struggle' for prisoners' release

21 hrs ago | 113 Views

Wicknell Chivayo: Once generous, always generous

22 hrs ago | 433 Views

'CHANGE is coming! #Godisinit!' Yeah right! Name one change you brought in 23 years including 5 in GNU?

18 Jan 2024 at 12:11hrs | 712 Views

Man (23) touches granny's (91) private parts

18 Jan 2024 at 11:44hrs | 1166 Views

Copper cable thieves electrocuted

18 Jan 2024 at 08:16hrs | 1351 Views

Woman tortures minor, forces hot boiled egg in her mouth

18 Jan 2024 at 08:12hrs | 896 Views

Oil thieves jailed

18 Jan 2024 at 08:08hrs | 599 Views

Plumtree lesbian in soup

18 Jan 2024 at 08:05hrs | 1639 Views

High Court case to expunge 23 CCC recalees from ballot box

17 Jan 2024 at 05:12hrs | 1468 Views

SA court hears how diesel consignment from British oil company to Zimbabwe 'disappeared'

17 Jan 2024 at 05:09hrs | 1612 Views

Innscor goes after Zanu-PF activist

17 Jan 2024 at 05:05hrs | 1279 Views

Chamisa stamps his authority, expels Harare Mayor Mafume

17 Jan 2024 at 05:01hrs | 2721 Views

Mthwakazi threatens blitz on 'foreign' teachers

17 Jan 2024 at 04:59hrs | 812 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife forced to attend court from hospital

17 Jan 2024 at 04:59hrs | 639 Views

'Zimbabwe littered with zombie firms'

17 Jan 2024 at 04:55hrs | 503 Views

No democracy in CCC, says Zanu-PF minister

17 Jan 2024 at 04:53hrs | 281 Views

Zimbabwe warned to brace for fresh cyclone

17 Jan 2024 at 04:52hrs | 975 Views

Duo arrested for stealing Mercedes Benz motor vehicle

17 Jan 2024 at 04:52hrs | 307 Views