Man fatally attacked with iron bars at nightclub, suspects at large

News / National

by Staff reporter

A MAN who was allegedly attacked with iron bars by four men has died in hospital.John Maparara (31) died at Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital following the attack on 16 January at a nightclub in Area 14, Dangamvura in Mutare.The unidentified suspects are still at large.In a statement police said," John Maparara (31) died whilst admitted at Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital on 16/01/24 24 after being attacked by four unknown suspects with an iron bar at a night club in Area 14, Dangamvura on 13/01/24. ."Anyone with information that may assist in the investigation has been urged to visit the nearest Police Station.