Mnangagwa's govt trying to create a certain narrative about Gukurahundi genocide

by Staff reporter
53 mins ago | Views
THE Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs will this month hold a Gukurahundi Community Outreach Programme in Bulawayo targeting the media sector where editors from different publications and broadcasting houses will participate.

The meeting will bring together media houses from across the country.

Editors of various publications, including the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana are expected to attend the meeting slated for January 28 in Bulawayo.

The meeting is being held ahead of the Gukurahundi hearings, which are aimed at gathering information from the public on what could be done to bring closure to affected communities.

President Mnangagwa has been engaging the traditional leaders on how best to address the Gukurahundi issue and it has been resolved that chiefs should conduct public hearings to gather information on what should be done to bring closure to the matter.

In a statement yesterday, the Attorney-General Mrs Virginia Mabiza said: "Please be advised that the Gukurahundi Steering Committee is scheduled to convene a Media Sensitisation Meeting with editors from media houses in Zimbabwe.

"The purpose of the meeting is to sensitise the media sector on issues relating to Gukurahundi. In this regard, you are cordially invited to attend the aforementioned event. The meeting is scheduled to be held on the 28th of January, 2024 at Rainbow Hotel, Bulawayo."

Several meetings and workshops have been conducted to train traditional leaders who will conduct the public hearings.

President Mnangagwa last year launched a manual and handbook, which traditional leaders produced to guide them during the public hearings. Chiefs have since received laptops, cellphones and recorders, which they will use to collect data during the public hearings.

Last month chiefs said they were ready to conduct public hearings on Gukurahundi following the training of people who will assist them to conduct the hearings.

Consultations are underway to finalise the date when the hearings will start next year and President Mnangagwa is expected to launch the outreach programme.

Source - The Herald

