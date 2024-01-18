Chamisa's recalled MPs barred from by-elections

News / National

by Staff reporter

High Court Justice Pisirayi Kwenda has ordered that 23 names of recalled opposition CCC MPs, including those of key officials Amos Chibaya and Gift Ostallos Siziba, be removed from the ballot papers as candidates for the 3 February by-elections.This shows the courts are standing firm behind self-imposed CCC secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu.The three arms of the state, the executive, parliament and judiciary, are clearly supporting Tshabangu's political project to disrupt, damage and destroy the opposition.