America blasted for its double stadards on elections

News / National

by Nkululeko Nkomo

Political analysts have sharply criticized the United States (US) for its disparate treatment of African nations, particularly in the realm of congratulatory messages following elections.The latest incident revolves around the contrast between the prompt endorsement of the Democratic Republic of Congo's President, Felix Tshisekedi's re-election and the conspicuous silence surrounding Zimbabwe's 2023 general harmonized election results.On January 11, 2024 the US Department of State Spokesperson, Matthew Miller issued a congratulatory statement to President Tshisekedi but failed to extend similar regards to Zimbabwe's President, Emmerson Mnangagwa raising accusations eyebrows for selective acknowledgment.In an exclusive interview with this publication, political analyst Calvin Chitsunge expressed concern over the apparent double standards displayed by the United States.Chitsunge asserted, "The US is pushing a regime change in Zimbabwe; that's why it failed to congratulate President Mnangagwa. His election was a setback for the US regime change agenda in Zimbabwe."Chitsunge criticized the inconsistency noting, "It's ironic that the US rushed to congratulate the winner in the DRC despite allegations of rampant electoral malpractices there."Chitsunge attributed the US’ reluctance to acknowledge Zimbabwe to historical issues, stating, "Because of the land issue where Zimbabwe reclaimed its land from white settlers under the guidance of ZANU PF, the US will never see anything good from ZANU PF. It is still bitter about how the land was redistributed to the colonially disadvantaged local people."Responding to the perceived snub, ZANU PF Director for Information and Publicity, Farai Marapira, expressed indifference."ZANU PF will not lose sleep over the US’ reluctance to congratulate our win. The US is known to be the sponsor of illegal regime change activities in Zimbabwe," Marapira remarked.Marapira emphasized that the Party had no qualms with the US congratulating President Tshisekedi but takes issue when the US questions the credibility of Zimbabwe's elections.Marapira accused the US of pursuing its own agenda, stating, "The US doesn't deal with facts when dealing with some countries; it only wants to push its own agenda.”Meanwhile, Chitsunge also castigated Elaine French, Charge d'Affaires at the United States Embassy in Harare for her statements on the human rights situation in Zimbabwe.Chitsunge accused French of lying during her recent interview with the Voice of America Studio 7, stating, "The continued interference of the US in the local politics and governance of the country is affecting the democratic process instead of promoting it."Chitsunge called on French to refrain from making unsubstantiated claims, saying, "French should stop her unfounded allegations that the 2023 elections were rigged in favour of ZANU PF, as even the opposition saw that the elections were not rigged, and that's why they didn't approach the courts for any electoral remedy."Meanwhile, there are reports that the U.S. President, Joe Biden has dispatched a high-powered delegation to attend the inauguration of President Tshisekedi in the Democratic Republic of Congo on January 20, 2024.This decision raises eyebrows, given the criticisms directed at the electoral process in the DRC by various organizations. The inconsistency becomes more apparent when juxtaposed with the absence of a U.S. delegation during President Mnangagwa's inauguration in Zimbabwe, where the electoral concerns pale in comparison.This diplomatic anomaly prompts questions about the underlying factors influencing the U.S. approach to recognizing election outcomes on the African continent.In the midst of diplomatic tensions and accusations, the US now faces scrutiny for its seemingly inconsistent approach to acknowledging election results in African nations.