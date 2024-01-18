Petrotrade takes strides towards accountability

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Petrotrade, a key Government parastatal, is gearing up to conduct a comprehensive lifestyle audit of its employees to enhance accountability and ensure the sustainable implementation of Government policies.A source who spoke to this publication said that the decision came in the wake of recommendations outlined in the 2022 Forensic Audit report conducted by Petrotrade.According to the source, the lifestyle audit that was long overdue because of the absence of a substantive Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and subsequent delays in forming the Board is now gaining momentum under the leadership of the newly appointed Chairman, Michael Dodo.The source said that the Board's recommendation for a lifestyle audit extends beyond employees to include a scrutiny of Petrotrade’s Procurement Management Unit (PMU) division."To maintain the integrity of the process, Petrotrade has opted to involve the Auditor General's Office (AGO), ensuring an impartial and thorough examination. The need for a lifestyle audit was underscored by irregularities in financial management, with allegations against former CEO Sibambami Kundai. The accusations include the payment of double salaries, where Kundai reportedly received US$9 000 instead of the approved US$4 500. Moreover, concerns have been raised about hidden documents that were not handed over during the transition to the operation of the new Board," said the source.The contact revealed that the involvement of Board members in protecting the former CEO has added complexity to the situation, and the forthcoming lifestyle audit is anticipated to shed light on these allegations.Economic analyst Persistence Gwanyanya emphasized the Government's determination to eradicate corruption, citing its detrimental impact on socio-economic development, especially in the context of the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and Vision 2030 policy."The Government has unequivocally expressed its commitment to eradicating corruption. The audit aligns with the Government's broader commitment to combat corruption in both the private and public sectors. It is imperative to mention that, recognizing the severe threat posed by corruption, particularly in undermining the continuous endeavours to foster socio-economic development through NDS1 and the Vision 2030 policy, the current ZANU PF Government is unwavering in its determination to put an end to corruption," he said.Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa has repeatedly urged every Zimbabwean to shun violence and corruption and focus their efforts on rebuilding the economy.