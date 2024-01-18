Cop nabbed for carrying unlicensed pistol

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A member of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Chikurubi was arrested for allegedly carrying an unlicensed pistol to the Mazowe mine (Jumbo).Zvikomborero Muwomba (44) was dragged to Concession magistrates courts yesterday.He pleaded not guilty to the charge.Prosecutor Munyaradzi Nengomasha alleged on October 18 last year Muwomba was given a pistol containing three rounds of bullets by Hardlife Mushore who is a holder of a valid certificate of the firearm.Mushore gave Muwomba the gun to clean it.Muwomba was arrested on October 21 at the mine after a search by officers who were conducting Operation Chikorokoza Ngachipere a move meant to wipe out unlicensed miners.It was also proven that Muwomba was not on duty on the day.