Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Lunga-Mbatha awarded US$47 850 for unfair dismissal by CZI

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
In a David and Goliath protracted legal battle spanning over 20 years, Zimbabwean women and children's rights activist Rita Marque Lunga-Mbatha has been awarded US$47 850.01 for unfair dismissal over 20 years ago by her former employer, Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI).

Lunga-Mbatha, who represented herself in court throughout as she had overwhelming evidence, was awarded US$180 000 compensation for a sexual harassment case involving her former boss at CZI Farai Zizhou, way back in 2003.

Zizhou, who was then CZI chief executive, lost a huge house in Hatfield, Harare, in the process.

Lunga-Mbatha was demanding US$500 000 from CZI.

High Court Justice Gladys Mhuri awarded Lunga-Mbatha US$47 850.01 compensation for unfair dismissal in a 16 January 2024 judgement.

Lunga-Mbatha had already won US$180 000 in damages for sexual harassment.

Said Lunga-Mbatha:
"In 2003 I suffered debilitating sexual harassment at work at the hands of my former boss Mr Farai Zizhou who was then the chief executive officer of the CZI. I told the then president of the CZI, Mr Anthony Mandiwanza, who said as a married woman I should be ashamed to aver that I had been sexually harassed. After this, I was dismissed from employment and I went on to take the matter with the Labour Court.

"During the several hearings before many arbitrators, I was asked humiliating and demeaning questions. But when the matter was eventually concluded, the ruling was in my favour."

She continued:
"The CZI appealed against the decision of the arbitrator at the Labour Court and their appeal was upheld. I then appealed against the decision of the Labour Court at the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court ruled in my favour in June 2017. After that, I filed for compensation from my former employer."

In an October 2021 judgment, High Court Justice Joseph Mafusire said:
"The plaintiff (Lunga-Mbatha) claims a default judgment for sexual harassment. She is unrepresented. The matter appeared on the unopposed motion roll on 20 October 2021.  

It was one of several such appearances.

"In the past the matter would be removed from the roll for one reason or other. The matter has had a long and turbulent history.

"The plaintiff says the wheels of justice have turned ever so slowly for her. There can be no denying that. She has been to this court. She has been to arbitration. She has been to the Supreme Court. She is back in this court. She strives for closure.

"Any lesser mortal would probably have given up. Plainly, the plaintiff is no lesser mortal. Her tenacity and fighting spirit have moved mountains. She is still fighting.

"This judgment only settles half the case. The other half still continues. I shall explain.

"Nature of claim: The plaintiff has pleaded sexual harassment at the work place in 2002 to 2003. Then she was employed by the second defendant (CZI). She alleges that sexual harassment of female employees at the second defendant’s work place was rampant.

"She says as against herself, the first defendant (Zizhou) was the sole culprit. He was the Chief Executive Officer. She was his personal assistant. She says despite reporting him, the second defendant, through its President, was flippant, if not contemptuous.

"Her claim is for US$500 000 [five hundred thousand United States dollars]. It is against both defendants. Initially they both defended vigorously. But by and by she barred the first defendant in default of a plea. That did not just happen. It was after sweat and blood.

The details emerge later. But having barred the first defendant she now seeks a default judgment as against him only.

"As against the second defendant the case continues. At the time of this judgment, it was poised for a pre-trial conference.

"Details of the claim: The sexual harassment was over some nine months. It started when she was still on probation. She got employed by the second defendant in September 2002. She got fired in July 2003. It was an unfair dismissal. The first defendant engineered it all. He schemed it. She had reported him for the sexual harassment. He took revenge."

Source - newhawks

Must Read

Zimbabwean 'advocate' arrested with fake credentials in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 526 Views

4 Zimbabweans arrested for illicit cigarettes and bribery in Limpopo

4 hrs ago | 149 Views

Chamisa's lawyer resigns

4 hrs ago | 1055 Views

Zanu-PF Zvimba East by-election candidate fights for families facing eviction

5 hrs ago | 148 Views

Man slits his throat in public

5 hrs ago | 561 Views

Sengezo Tshabangu wins again

5 hrs ago | 475 Views

Umhlolo waseZhwane premieres on Monday

5 hrs ago | 52 Views

Mnangagwa heads to DRC for Tshisekedi inauguration

5 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwe, Mozambique agree to refurbish, expand rail link

5 hrs ago | 82 Views

Global headwinds spell doom for Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 227 Views

Cop nabbed for carrying unlicensed pistol

16 hrs ago | 523 Views

Petrotrade takes strides towards accountability

20 hrs ago | 249 Views

America blasted for its double stadards on elections

21 hrs ago | 550 Views

Mutsvangwa called to order over war vets association control

21 hrs ago | 916 Views

Chamisa hints on alternative as Tshabangu fights on

22 hrs ago | 1803 Views

Gukurahundi genocide workshop raises eyebrows over chief's role

22 hrs ago | 409 Views

Mwonzora elected as spokesperson of NERA not NERO

22 hrs ago | 1451 Views

Zimbabwean truckers, refused licence renewals in SA, head for Poland

23 hrs ago | 1448 Views

Mnangagwa's handlers shut door on Bulawayo based author

23 hrs ago | 444 Views

The Embarrassment of Chamisa's 'Democratic Alternative of Zimbabwe'

23 hrs ago | 687 Views

The Sad Truth About CCC

23 hrs ago | 606 Views

Chamisa's recalled MPs barred from by-elections

23 hrs ago | 561 Views

25 school kids 'kidnapped' from Harare

23 hrs ago | 412 Views

Advocate Mafume says those seeking his ouster 'misread the law'

23 hrs ago | 378 Views

Axed CCC MPs lose court battle

23 hrs ago | 147 Views

High Court to hand down judgement on CCC MPs' challenge against ballot removal

23 hrs ago | 88 Views

Blow for Chamisa

23 hrs ago | 514 Views

Zanu-PF members label police liars

23 hrs ago | 175 Views

Harare councillors attend meetings drunk

23 hrs ago | 123 Views

Council fences off Plumtree sewage ponds

23 hrs ago | 52 Views

Chinese tech to help Zimbabwe police crackdown on drug barons

23 hrs ago | 84 Views

Mnangagwa's govt trying to create a certain narrative about Gukurahundi genocide

23 hrs ago | 107 Views

Man fatally attacked with iron bars at nightclub, suspects at large

23 hrs ago | 119 Views

'I'll follow Chamisa no matter what!' Only one devoid of common sense would especially given his track record

18 Jan 2024 at 19:43hrs | 1865 Views

Non-Aligned Movement is a big sham!

18 Jan 2024 at 19:35hrs | 569 Views

Zanu-PF member wants govt officials barred from seeking medical attention abroad

18 Jan 2024 at 18:28hrs | 1038 Views

Insiza NGOs abruptly suspended in documentation blitz

18 Jan 2024 at 18:28hrs | 594 Views

Court dismisses another application filed by Chamisa's CCC

18 Jan 2024 at 18:19hrs | 1387 Views

Bulawayo Polytechnic bans 'revealing' clothes by students, visitors

18 Jan 2024 at 18:07hrs | 1123 Views

Mangudya says Zimdollar turmoil temporary

18 Jan 2024 at 17:55hrs | 1133 Views

'Chamisa has no power to fire, recall Harare Mayor'

18 Jan 2024 at 17:54hrs | 1288 Views

Mnangagwa to use Presidential Powers to take over control of CCC run Harare Council?

18 Jan 2024 at 17:54hrs | 1182 Views

Zanu-PF files application barring Chamisa candidate from February by-election

18 Jan 2024 at 17:53hrs | 409 Views

Zimdollar further tumbles against US dollar

18 Jan 2024 at 17:52hrs | 921 Views

ConCourt throws out 'unfounded' application accusing Chamisa's lawyer of graft

18 Jan 2024 at 17:52hrs | 376 Views

Cholera outbreak kills more than 400 in Zambia

18 Jan 2024 at 17:51hrs | 216 Views

Zuma prohibited from seeking re-election as president: electoral commission

18 Jan 2024 at 17:51hrs | 615 Views

Chamisa gives up on CCC name?

18 Jan 2024 at 17:51hrs | 2549 Views

CCC councillors hire retired Zanu-PF apologist as chamber secretary

18 Jan 2024 at 17:49hrs | 364 Views