Chamisa's lawyer resigns

by Staff reporter
Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa's ally Advocate Thabani Mpofu has resigned as the chairperson of The Chambers - Advocates of Zimbabwe.

Mpofu, known for starring in major cases and his colourful presentations, will be replaced by Advocate Regina Mabwe.

Mpofu is the legal advisor to main opposition CCC leader Nelson Chamisa. He has represented Chamisa and the opposition in general on some electoral disputes, including the 2018 presidential election petition court battle where President Emmerson Mnangagwa's disputed poll victory was challenged.

Described by colleagues as a dedicated lawyer, Mabwe's practice at the bar involves drafting pleadings for superior courts and courtroom advocacy in matters, including constitutional law, commercial law, property law and family law.

She is the first female chair of The Chambers and was trained at the University of Zimbabwe. She is an alumni of Mandela Washington Fellowship 2015, with a certificate on Civic Leadership from the University of Delaware (United States).

She was among the Brightest Young Minds Africa (2017).

As a Member of the Law Society of Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe Women Lawyers Association, she has assisted with law development on training.

Her academic fields of interest include international investment, procurement law and trade and gender.



Source - newhawks

