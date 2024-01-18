4 Zimbabweans arrested for illicit cigarettes and bribery in Limpopo

News / National

by Staff reporter

Four Suspeected are facing charges of possession of illicit cigarettes and bribery after they were arrested by the Police in Limpopo on Wednesday. The suspects, identified as Kudzai Mungate (40), Eshley Matsorera (45), Oscar Mbazo (25) and Tatenda Samasuku (30), were apprehended along the Politsi R36 road, in the Modjadjiskloof policing area, around 10:30 am.According to the Police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, the arrest was a result of a tip-off from a reliable source about a white Ford Ranger transporting illicit cigarettes from Kgapane to Tzaneen."The Police swiftly acted on the information and set up a roadblock along the R36 Politsi road. They spotted the vehicle matching the description and stopped it for inspection. Upon searching the vehicle, they discovered 2087 cartons of illicit cigarettes with an estimated value of R31 3050.00. The two occupants of the vehicle were immediately arrested," Mojapelo said.He added that while the Police were busy with the arrest, another vehicle, a Toyota Hilux, arrived at the scene. The driver and the passenger of the vehicle approached the Police and offered them R5000.00 cash to release the two suspects and the illicit cigarettes."The Police pretended to accept the offer and asked the suspects to follow them to the Police station. Upon arrival, they were also arrested for bribery. The money was seized as evidence," Mojapelo said.The four suspects appeared before the Modjadjiskloof Magistrate's Court on Thursday and were remanded in custody until 23 January 2024, for bail application.The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the Police in Limpopo, Major General Jan Scheepers, commended the Police for their vigilance and professionalism in dealing with the suspects. He said the Police will continue to crack down on the illegal trade of illicit cigarettes and other contraband in the province.He also urged the public to report any suspicious activities or persons to the nearest Police station or call the toll-free number 08600 10111. The Police investigations are still ongoing.