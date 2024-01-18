Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

4 Zimbabweans arrested for illicit cigarettes and bribery in Limpopo

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Four Suspeected are facing charges of possession of illicit cigarettes and bribery after they were arrested by the Police in Limpopo on Wednesday. The suspects, identified as Kudzai Mungate (40), Eshley Matsorera (45), Oscar Mbazo (25) and Tatenda Samasuku (30), were apprehended along the Politsi R36 road, in the Modjadjiskloof policing area, around 10:30 am.

According to the Police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, the arrest was a result of a tip-off from a reliable source about a white Ford Ranger transporting illicit cigarettes from Kgapane to Tzaneen.

"The Police swiftly acted on the information and set up a roadblock along the R36 Politsi road. They spotted the vehicle matching the description and stopped it for inspection. Upon searching the vehicle, they discovered 2087 cartons of illicit cigarettes with an estimated value of R31 3050.00. The two occupants of the vehicle were immediately arrested," Mojapelo said.

He added that while the Police were busy with the arrest, another vehicle, a Toyota Hilux, arrived at the scene. The driver and the passenger of the vehicle approached the Police and offered them R5000.00 cash to release the two suspects and the illicit cigarettes.

"The Police pretended to accept the offer and asked the suspects to follow them to the Police station. Upon arrival, they were also arrested for bribery. The money was seized as evidence," Mojapelo said.

The four suspects appeared before the Modjadjiskloof Magistrate's Court on Thursday and were remanded in custody until 23 January 2024, for bail application.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the Police in Limpopo, Major General Jan Scheepers, commended the Police for their vigilance and professionalism in dealing with the suspects. He said the Police will continue to crack down on the illegal trade of illicit cigarettes and other contraband in the province.

He also urged the public to report any suspicious activities or persons to the nearest Police station or call the toll-free number 08600 10111. The Police investigations are still ongoing.


Must Read

Zimbabwean 'advocate' arrested with fake credentials in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 528 Views

Chamisa's lawyer resigns

4 hrs ago | 1057 Views

Lunga-Mbatha awarded US$47 850 for unfair dismissal by CZI

4 hrs ago | 193 Views

Zanu-PF Zvimba East by-election candidate fights for families facing eviction

5 hrs ago | 148 Views

Man slits his throat in public

5 hrs ago | 562 Views

Sengezo Tshabangu wins again

5 hrs ago | 475 Views

Umhlolo waseZhwane premieres on Monday

5 hrs ago | 52 Views

Mnangagwa heads to DRC for Tshisekedi inauguration

5 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwe, Mozambique agree to refurbish, expand rail link

5 hrs ago | 82 Views

Global headwinds spell doom for Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 227 Views

Cop nabbed for carrying unlicensed pistol

16 hrs ago | 523 Views

Petrotrade takes strides towards accountability

20 hrs ago | 249 Views

America blasted for its double stadards on elections

21 hrs ago | 550 Views

Mutsvangwa called to order over war vets association control

21 hrs ago | 917 Views

Chamisa hints on alternative as Tshabangu fights on

22 hrs ago | 1803 Views

Gukurahundi genocide workshop raises eyebrows over chief's role

22 hrs ago | 409 Views

Mwonzora elected as spokesperson of NERA not NERO

22 hrs ago | 1451 Views

Zimbabwean truckers, refused licence renewals in SA, head for Poland

23 hrs ago | 1448 Views

Mnangagwa's handlers shut door on Bulawayo based author

23 hrs ago | 444 Views

The Embarrassment of Chamisa's 'Democratic Alternative of Zimbabwe'

23 hrs ago | 687 Views

The Sad Truth About CCC

23 hrs ago | 606 Views

Chamisa's recalled MPs barred from by-elections

23 hrs ago | 561 Views

25 school kids 'kidnapped' from Harare

23 hrs ago | 412 Views

Advocate Mafume says those seeking his ouster 'misread the law'

23 hrs ago | 378 Views

Axed CCC MPs lose court battle

23 hrs ago | 147 Views

High Court to hand down judgement on CCC MPs' challenge against ballot removal

23 hrs ago | 88 Views

Blow for Chamisa

23 hrs ago | 514 Views

Zanu-PF members label police liars

23 hrs ago | 175 Views

Harare councillors attend meetings drunk

23 hrs ago | 123 Views

Council fences off Plumtree sewage ponds

23 hrs ago | 52 Views

Chinese tech to help Zimbabwe police crackdown on drug barons

23 hrs ago | 84 Views

Mnangagwa's govt trying to create a certain narrative about Gukurahundi genocide

23 hrs ago | 107 Views

Man fatally attacked with iron bars at nightclub, suspects at large

23 hrs ago | 119 Views

'I'll follow Chamisa no matter what!' Only one devoid of common sense would especially given his track record

18 Jan 2024 at 19:43hrs | 1865 Views

Non-Aligned Movement is a big sham!

18 Jan 2024 at 19:35hrs | 569 Views

Zanu-PF member wants govt officials barred from seeking medical attention abroad

18 Jan 2024 at 18:28hrs | 1038 Views

Insiza NGOs abruptly suspended in documentation blitz

18 Jan 2024 at 18:28hrs | 594 Views

Court dismisses another application filed by Chamisa's CCC

18 Jan 2024 at 18:19hrs | 1387 Views

Bulawayo Polytechnic bans 'revealing' clothes by students, visitors

18 Jan 2024 at 18:07hrs | 1123 Views

Mangudya says Zimdollar turmoil temporary

18 Jan 2024 at 17:55hrs | 1133 Views

'Chamisa has no power to fire, recall Harare Mayor'

18 Jan 2024 at 17:54hrs | 1288 Views

Mnangagwa to use Presidential Powers to take over control of CCC run Harare Council?

18 Jan 2024 at 17:54hrs | 1182 Views

Zanu-PF files application barring Chamisa candidate from February by-election

18 Jan 2024 at 17:53hrs | 409 Views

Zimdollar further tumbles against US dollar

18 Jan 2024 at 17:52hrs | 921 Views

ConCourt throws out 'unfounded' application accusing Chamisa's lawyer of graft

18 Jan 2024 at 17:52hrs | 376 Views

Cholera outbreak kills more than 400 in Zambia

18 Jan 2024 at 17:51hrs | 216 Views

Zuma prohibited from seeking re-election as president: electoral commission

18 Jan 2024 at 17:51hrs | 615 Views

Chamisa gives up on CCC name?

18 Jan 2024 at 17:51hrs | 2549 Views

CCC councillors hire retired Zanu-PF apologist as chamber secretary

18 Jan 2024 at 17:49hrs | 364 Views