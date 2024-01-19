Latest News Editor's Choice


Umjolo gone bad

by Staff reporter
2024-01-19
WHAT do women want, really?

There are times when men ask themselves if they will ever satisfy their wives. They never find the answer.

Simply put, it seems some women never get enough.

This is what one Thabo "TK" Mlotshwa now believes. Mlotshwa is going through what he calls a nightmare after he discovered that his lover of 4 years, Siduduzile "Sdu" Shoko was a mother of three children in a 21-year-old marriage.

The husband, who identified himself as Mdawini, is equally distraught. But, interestingly, both men have come to terms with the situation. They have agreed to solve the issue and help other men avoid the same fate.

Shoko is suspected to be in hiding in Victoria Falls.

Mdawini and Mlotshwa poured their hearts out to the B-Metro about how they fell for Shoko's love trick. In the "love gone bad" fiasco, Mlotshwa wants back the property he bought for Shoko, which includes a car.

Mdawini is reeling in pain at the crumbling of a relationship that had lasted for so long in a trail of lies and deception.

Shoko would leave her matrimonial home in Bulawayo to stay with Mlotshwa in Victoria Falls. The two lived a happy life and promised each other the world. Mlotshwa fell so deeply in love, showering his lover with gifts and "all that a woman would want from a man."

He helped her start a business, selling clothing bales and they even bought a car so that she could do her errands with ease.

Both her lover and husband were in the dark and they shared the woman.

It so happened that Mlotshwa came to Bulawayo for a business errand when he saw Shoko in the car he had bought her. The driver was a man. In fact, it was her husband.

Mlotshwa revealed to B-Metro how his "world" fell apart on learning that his beloved Sdu had tricked him.

Now he wants nothing from her other than the car that she now refuses to give back.

"I saw her in the car with the man, who at the time I didn't know was her husband. When I called her, it was the man who picked up the phone and asked me to call later. When they got to their home, he made a conference call and asked me to explain myself. I told him that Siduduzile was my lover but she flatly denied knowing me.

"She categorically stated that she didn't know me on the conference call. That's when I sent images of Siduduzile as proof that we have been staying together," said Mlotshwa.

Mlotshwa said he would often find Shoko texting in the night and wondered who she was communicating with. It never crossed his mind that she was talking to another man, her husband.

Mlotshwa said he now has evidence that Shoko had more love affairs.

"She used to have late-night messages and calls when I asked her about them she would say ‘I am responding to group messages,' yet she was chatting with the husband and other guys whom I am now aware of."

Dejected by the denial, Mlotshwa sought to find a solution and it could only be to forge ties with Shoko's husband to mend the mess.

"I discovered that I had been scammed all these years. I braved up to go talk to the husband and he opened up. We both shared our experiences with Sdu. She had planned her act so well that we wouldn't notice for three-and-a-half years.

"As soon as I knew of her infidelity and when she denied knowing me, the boat sailed away. She was working in Victoria Falls at a popular bar. I advised her to quit. I told her I would take care of her and the kids, of which I did."

He said his ex-lover even introduced him to her relatives in Lupane and some in the city. That in part, was a shocker to Mdawini when Mlotshwa related how he visited Shoko's family in Lupane where they cooked a rooster for him.

Mdawini had no words. He was at a loss.

"I am still trying to understand what happened. We have such a wonderful family and with these revelations, I am in shock. The sad thing is that she does not feel any remorse. I have worked hard to have my family get what they want. This is really bad," he said.

In a series of WhatsApp chats between Mdawini and Mlotshwa, seen by this reporter, the men shared their experiences with Shoko, much more like "brothers in arms."

"We want other men to learn from our pain. This is a classic example of how women who cheat force men into depression. To all men I say let us avoid such women. Let's be vigilant and remain true. What Sdu did to us was unfair," he said.

Contacted on the matter, Shoko's phone was not reachable. In a voice note she sent to Mlotshwa, she laughed out the issue.

She blatantly told him the car he wanted back was, in fact, the dowry price he was supposed to pay since she was his "wife."

Source - bmetro

