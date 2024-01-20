Cop steals $15 at roadblock

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Gweru-based police officer, Sophia Mukonkweshuro (36), has been arrested for allegedly stealing $15 from a bus company after altering the amount from a fine book.

According to the police statement Mukonkweshuro who is a Constable at Gweru traffic was caught after inspection of deposit fine books by her superior."On the 20th of January 2024 and at around 1300 hours, the informant was carrying out routine checks at Station on completed Station Z69’J’ deposit fines books which were ready for filling instructions. During the process, the informant noted that the amount of money receipted on Z69’J’ book number 174/23, page serial number 2244921 was US$15,00 instead of the scheduled amount of US$30,00 issued to Dube Sakhile of Makwenda Bus Service for having found with no valid certificate of fitness. Informant also noted that the amount written on the Z69’J’ was visibly altered and that gave him strong suspicion of the offence." reads part of the statement.The matter was reported to Gweru Urban District Command leading to the arrest of the suspect.The matter is being investigated under RRB number 5816032.