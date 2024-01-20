Vandalised sporting facilities rile Bulawayo residents

News / National

by Staff reporter

Stakeholders in Bulawayo have raised concern over the rampant vandalism of sporting facilities and infrastructure in the city amid calls on the authorities to tighten security to avert the situation.Several football pitches in Bulawayo suburbs have been vandalised with the goalposts stolen from schools and other public soccer grounds. The concerns arose after the goalposts at Mahlabezulu Primary School, Masuku Primary School, Ntshamathe Primary School, Mambo ground in Tshabalala and Magwegwe ground were stolen recently.The facilities, mainly located in the city's high-density suburbs, are deteriorating due to vandalism yet they were designed to entertain young people through various activities, including sport.Bulawayo's ward 18 councillor Felix Madzana bemoaned the current state of the recreational and youth centres around the city, saying it hindered development in the communities. "Vandalism of public infrastructure has now reached alarming levels. Our communities are no longer safe and we are now afraid of even doing some developmental work due to these acts of vandalism," Madzana said."We were thinking of fencing Magwegwe ground but after the theft of goal posts, we started thinking twice as to whether it's a good idea or not to put a fence because there is nothing that will stop them from stealing it. We are facing a big challenge as a community."Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said they were investigating the matter."We are investigating the cases and members of the community should assist the police in identifying and reporting people behind these criminal activities," he said.Ncube also called on members of the public to desist from destroying recreational facilities which are essential for entertaining youths and children in the city.