Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

SA govt called to stop exploitation of Zimbabwe domestic workers

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago | Views
The Africa Diaspora Forum (ADF) says Zimbabwean domestic workers should be granted special permits because they work for South African families that cannot afford to pay the minimum wage.

The forum, which represents the interests of foreign nationals in the country, has called on the government to grant the permits to prevent further exploitation of foreign domestic workers.

ADF spokesperson Ngqabutho Mabhena elaborates, "You have a family whose income is R40 000, they are paying bond, there'll be vehicle instalments, there have relatives to support and what is left for them is an extra R3 000 that they can pay to a domestic worker. This domestic worker, because of their own condition in Zimbabwe, is willing to accept this R3 000 and this domestic worker is undocumented. What happens is that they then get more exploited in terms of the fact that they are given what is called stay-in; you stay at the workplace and work more than the 8 hours that are allocated; some work up to 15 hours a day."

Source - SABC
More on: #ADF, #Domestic, #Workers

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabweans must hold the Judiciary and ZEC accountable for contested elections

57 mins ago | 39 Views

Vandalised sporting facilities rile Bulawayo residents

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Collapsed drainage system worries Bulawayo residents

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Hwende challenges Chamisa to save sinking opposition

2 hrs ago | 328 Views

Fresh measures to prop up Zimdollar

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe arrears clearance, debt resolution talks resume

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwe receives 1 million cholera vaccines, none for Matebeleland

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zanu-PF eyes by-elections clean sweep

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe now has a system that works

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe to intensify lobby for UN Security Council seat

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

9 to contest in Highlanders elections

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

BCC sparks controversy with debit cards notice

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Prisoner sentenced to 52 years for carjacking, armed robbery

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

No parking fees for those over 70 years old

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

2 500 Cowdray Park houses connect to Zesa

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa not a game-changer but merely going in circles

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Cop steals $15 at roadblock

3 hrs ago | 228 Views

A chitchat ain't an interview

17 hrs ago | 402 Views

Thief forced to eat raw, unplucked chicken

17 hrs ago | 868 Views

Umjolo gone bad

17 hrs ago | 1700 Views

Gukurahundi genocide brigade was deployed on this day 41 years ago

17 hrs ago | 774 Views

Tommy Sithole to be replaced as Zimpapers board chair

17 hrs ago | 441 Views

Youngest prominent Zim lawyer featured in Fortune Africa

21 hrs ago | 2578 Views

Zimbabwean 'advocate' arrested with fake credentials in South Africa

20 Jan 2024 at 08:57hrs | 2012 Views

4 Zimbabweans arrested for illicit cigarettes and bribery in Limpopo

20 Jan 2024 at 08:52hrs | 396 Views

Chamisa's lawyer resigns

20 Jan 2024 at 08:39hrs | 3661 Views

Lunga-Mbatha awarded US$47 850 for unfair dismissal by CZI

20 Jan 2024 at 08:34hrs | 477 Views

Zanu-PF Zvimba East by-election candidate fights for families facing eviction

20 Jan 2024 at 07:08hrs | 299 Views

Man slits his throat in public

20 Jan 2024 at 07:08hrs | 1321 Views

Sengezo Tshabangu wins again

20 Jan 2024 at 07:08hrs | 1226 Views

Umhlolo waseZhwane premieres on Monday

20 Jan 2024 at 07:07hrs | 109 Views

Mnangagwa heads to DRC for Tshisekedi inauguration

20 Jan 2024 at 07:07hrs | 202 Views

Zimbabwe, Mozambique agree to refurbish, expand rail link

20 Jan 2024 at 07:06hrs | 172 Views

Global headwinds spell doom for Zimbabwe

20 Jan 2024 at 07:06hrs | 447 Views

Cop nabbed for carrying unlicensed pistol

19 Jan 2024 at 20:10hrs | 637 Views

Petrotrade takes strides towards accountability

19 Jan 2024 at 16:57hrs | 275 Views

America blasted for its double stadards on elections

19 Jan 2024 at 15:58hrs | 641 Views

Mutsvangwa called to order over war vets association control

19 Jan 2024 at 15:30hrs | 1151 Views

Chamisa hints on alternative as Tshabangu fights on

19 Jan 2024 at 14:55hrs | 2001 Views

Gukurahundi genocide workshop raises eyebrows over chief's role

19 Jan 2024 at 14:45hrs | 448 Views

Mwonzora elected as spokesperson of NERA not NERO

19 Jan 2024 at 14:44hrs | 1947 Views

Zimbabwean truckers, refused licence renewals in SA, head for Poland

19 Jan 2024 at 14:00hrs | 2415 Views

Mnangagwa's handlers shut door on Bulawayo based author

19 Jan 2024 at 13:37hrs | 555 Views

The Embarrassment of Chamisa's 'Democratic Alternative of Zimbabwe'

19 Jan 2024 at 13:22hrs | 804 Views

The Sad Truth About CCC

19 Jan 2024 at 13:17hrs | 737 Views

Chamisa's recalled MPs barred from by-elections

19 Jan 2024 at 13:15hrs | 583 Views

25 school kids 'kidnapped' from Harare

19 Jan 2024 at 13:13hrs | 455 Views

Advocate Mafume says those seeking his ouster 'misread the law'

19 Jan 2024 at 13:12hrs | 419 Views

Axed CCC MPs lose court battle

19 Jan 2024 at 13:09hrs | 153 Views