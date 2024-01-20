Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Teacher killed, face skinned, eyes and ears cut off

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A RIO Tinto Zhombe High School teacher was allegedly killed and defaced in a development that left the Zhombe community shell shocked.

The body of the history teacher only identified as Mr Mwale was found defaced and naked at Joel Business Centre, with face with eyes and ears missing, in a suspected ritual murder.

Police could not readily avail information on the murder but Zhombe's Chief Weight Gwesela confirmed the incident.

"Mr Mwale was formerly at Rujeko High School where he spent a lot of time before transferring to Rio Tinto Zhombe High School. His body was found on Friday morning  with the whole face skinned. Eyes and the ears were missing," said Chief Gwesela.

He said there is a strong suspicion that the murder was ritualistic.

"This is unheard of, we have never witnessed such a thing in this community.  We can only suspect that this was for ritual purposes," said the  traditional leader.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Police warn errant public transporters and textbook pirates

4 hrs ago | 246 Views

Zimbabwe probes extra-judicial rendition of truck driver to Zambia

4 hrs ago | 321 Views

SA govt called to stop exploitation of Zimbabwe domestic workers

5 hrs ago | 424 Views

Zimbabweans must hold the Judiciary and ZEC accountable for contested elections

6 hrs ago | 201 Views

Vandalised sporting facilities rile Bulawayo residents

6 hrs ago | 160 Views

Collapsed drainage system worries Bulawayo residents

6 hrs ago | 242 Views

Hwende challenges Chamisa to save sinking opposition

7 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Fresh measures to prop up Zimdollar

7 hrs ago | 277 Views

Zimbabwe arrears clearance, debt resolution talks resume

7 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zimbabwe receives 1 million cholera vaccines, none for Matebeleland

7 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zanu-PF eyes by-elections clean sweep

7 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwe now has a system that works

7 hrs ago | 122 Views

Zimbabwe to intensify lobby for UN Security Council seat

7 hrs ago | 53 Views

9 to contest in Highlanders elections

7 hrs ago | 112 Views

BCC sparks controversy with debit cards notice

7 hrs ago | 127 Views

Prisoner sentenced to 52 years for carjacking, armed robbery

7 hrs ago | 106 Views

No parking fees for those over 70 years old

7 hrs ago | 97 Views

2 500 Cowdray Park houses connect to Zesa

7 hrs ago | 112 Views

Mnangagwa not a game-changer but merely going in circles

7 hrs ago | 145 Views

Cop steals $15 at roadblock

8 hrs ago | 393 Views

A chitchat ain't an interview

21 hrs ago | 414 Views

Thief forced to eat raw, unplucked chicken

22 hrs ago | 932 Views

Umjolo gone bad

22 hrs ago | 1887 Views

Gukurahundi genocide brigade was deployed on this day 41 years ago

22 hrs ago | 880 Views

Tommy Sithole to be replaced as Zimpapers board chair

22 hrs ago | 455 Views

Youngest prominent Zim lawyer featured in Fortune Africa

20 Jan 2024 at 12:38hrs | 3003 Views

Zimbabwean 'advocate' arrested with fake credentials in South Africa

20 Jan 2024 at 08:57hrs | 2068 Views

4 Zimbabweans arrested for illicit cigarettes and bribery in Limpopo

20 Jan 2024 at 08:52hrs | 413 Views

Chamisa's lawyer resigns

20 Jan 2024 at 08:39hrs | 3869 Views

Lunga-Mbatha awarded US$47 850 for unfair dismissal by CZI

20 Jan 2024 at 08:34hrs | 488 Views

Zanu-PF Zvimba East by-election candidate fights for families facing eviction

20 Jan 2024 at 07:08hrs | 305 Views

Man slits his throat in public

20 Jan 2024 at 07:08hrs | 1351 Views

Sengezo Tshabangu wins again

20 Jan 2024 at 07:08hrs | 1294 Views

Umhlolo waseZhwane premieres on Monday

20 Jan 2024 at 07:07hrs | 110 Views

Mnangagwa heads to DRC for Tshisekedi inauguration

20 Jan 2024 at 07:07hrs | 203 Views

Zimbabwe, Mozambique agree to refurbish, expand rail link

20 Jan 2024 at 07:06hrs | 178 Views

Global headwinds spell doom for Zimbabwe

20 Jan 2024 at 07:06hrs | 463 Views

Cop nabbed for carrying unlicensed pistol

19 Jan 2024 at 20:10hrs | 645 Views

Petrotrade takes strides towards accountability

19 Jan 2024 at 16:57hrs | 280 Views

America blasted for its double stadards on elections

19 Jan 2024 at 15:58hrs | 653 Views

Mutsvangwa called to order over war vets association control

19 Jan 2024 at 15:30hrs | 1190 Views

Chamisa hints on alternative as Tshabangu fights on

19 Jan 2024 at 14:55hrs | 2015 Views

Gukurahundi genocide workshop raises eyebrows over chief's role

19 Jan 2024 at 14:45hrs | 460 Views

Mwonzora elected as spokesperson of NERA not NERO

19 Jan 2024 at 14:44hrs | 1991 Views

Zimbabwean truckers, refused licence renewals in SA, head for Poland

19 Jan 2024 at 14:00hrs | 2783 Views

Mnangagwa's handlers shut door on Bulawayo based author

19 Jan 2024 at 13:37hrs | 568 Views

The Embarrassment of Chamisa's 'Democratic Alternative of Zimbabwe'

19 Jan 2024 at 13:22hrs | 833 Views

The Sad Truth About CCC

19 Jan 2024 at 13:17hrs | 758 Views

Chamisa's recalled MPs barred from by-elections

19 Jan 2024 at 13:15hrs | 593 Views