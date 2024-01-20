Teacher killed, face skinned, eyes and ears cut off

News / National

by Staff reporter

A RIO Tinto Zhombe High School teacher was allegedly killed and defaced in a development that left the Zhombe community shell shocked.The body of the history teacher only identified as Mr Mwale was found defaced and naked at Joel Business Centre, with face with eyes and ears missing, in a suspected ritual murder.Police could not readily avail information on the murder but Zhombe's Chief Weight Gwesela confirmed the incident."Mr Mwale was formerly at Rujeko High School where he spent a lot of time before transferring to Rio Tinto Zhombe High School. His body was found on Friday morning with the whole face skinned. Eyes and the ears were missing," said Chief Gwesela.He said there is a strong suspicion that the murder was ritualistic."This is unheard of, we have never witnessed such a thing in this community. We can only suspect that this was for ritual purposes," said the traditional leader.