Police warn errant public transporters and textbook pirates

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
POLICE in Bulawayo have issued a strong warning to textbook piracy kingpins, and Public Service Vehicle (PSV) operators particularly intercity buses and pirate taxis who continue to violate traffic rules and regulations in the city centre.

In a brief but strongly worded statement, Inspector Abednico Ncube, the police metropolitan province spokesperson, said sooner than later, the law enforcement agents will be descending on the perpetrators of these crimes and there will be no fear or favour extended to anyone.

Textbook piracy has become big business in the centre with the Zimbabwe Intellectual Property Office (ZIPO) Chief Registrar Mr Willie Mushayi saying it is a well-funded organized crime syndicate.

Insp Ncube said police will not stop until the piracy scourge was totally eliminated so that authors get rewarded for their sweat in content creation.

He also warned intercity buses and pirate taxis who continue to violate city traffic rules and regulations that they will soon have a dance with the law enforcement agents.

"We warn those who are into printing books that are having copyright Act and are protected that as police we are not going to stop until this scourge has been eliminated," said Insp Ncube.

Source - The Chronicle

