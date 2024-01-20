Zimbabwe national wanted in connection with SA murder

News / National

by Staff reporter

Botlokwa SAPS are looking for a Zimbabwean national suspect in connection to the murder of Modjadji Thoka.It is alleged that a man only known as Brian was identified as one of the suspects in the murder, which took place between 05 and 08 January 2024.The 18-year-old was found mutilated and dumped in an abandoned house at Mokomene village in Botlokwa on January 8th.One person has been arrested for the murder of the teenager and has provided the Police with information that led to the discovery of missing body parts of the deceased.If anyone knows his whereabouts or sees him please alert the police or call any nearest police station or Station commander: Colonel Magoa: 082 565 8611.