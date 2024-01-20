Man kills cousin in mining dispute

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Kadoma man has been arrested on allegations of fatally stabbing his cousin with a knife following a mining dispute.In a statement, police said Samson Katsuro (50) was arrested on a charge of murder which occurred on January 17 in Sanyati.Katsuro allegedly stabbed Peter Katsuro (29) several times using a Colombian knife, resulting in him dying on the spot.In a related matter in Mutare, police are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of the killing of a man at a night club in Dangamvura Area 14 on January 13.He was assaulted with an iron bar by unknown suspects, and died three days later at Victoria Chitepo Hospital from his injuries.In Karoi, police said Gift Bento (26) and Tinashe Mbishi (22) had been arrested in connection over a robbery on 16 January this year at Jongwe Mine, Nyamahape.It is alleged that the two stole two mobile phones, a mini-digital gold scale, a satchel and some clothes at the mine before disappearing."The suspects were later apprehended by members of the community at Nyangomba shops after the complainant had identified them. The arrest led to the recovery of the stolen items, a machete and an axe," said the police.