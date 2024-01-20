Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF confident of winning Gift Siziva's Pelandaba-Tshabalala seat

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The ruling Zanu-PF party is confident of winning the Pelandaba-Tshabalala constituency in the by-election slated for February 3 as it has proved to be gaining popularity in urban areas in previous polls, a senior official has said.

Zanu-PF national political commissar Mike Bimha said this during a press briefing in Bulawayo recently where he had visited to drum up support for party candidate and Central Committee member Joseph Tshuma.

The seat fell vacant following the recall of Gift Siziva by CCC interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu on the basis that he had ceased to be a member of the opposition party.

"We are confident of winning the seat resoundingly," he said.

"Success breeds success. Our province did well in the last by election and it's an indication that we are on the path to continue doing well.

"So, I am very confident," said Bimha.

In the last by election held in December, Zanu-PF wrestled three parliamentary seats in Bulawayo which were previously held by the CCC, namely Cowdry Park, Nketa and Bulawayo South.

Bimha called on party supporters and affiliates to come out in their numbers to ensure the party candidate wins resoundingly.

He said the victory demonstrates that the revolutionary party is the only party that can deliver the people of Zimbabwe towards the realisation of the national Vision 2030, adding this only be achieved if the party is strong, united has a majority in Parliament.

"Any party will need to have that majority voice in Parliament so that you can make decisions and move with your programmes with speed. So that you can form Government and drive Government programmes. The stronger the party the better. I think this is what we have demonstrated each day that Zanu-PF is becoming stronger and stronger," he said.

"We continue to see new membership coming through affiliates. We continue to see ex-CCC and MDC members coming through our returnees' programmes to the point that we now have two full time former MDC senior members at Head Office to coordinate the coming on board of former opposition members who are now re-joining Zanu-PF."

The defections en masse from the oppositions is a clear demonstration that Zanu-PF is the party for now and the future, he said.

Bimha praised the local leadership for working hard in mobilising support for the party candidate, saying  the responsibility to campaign is squarely on the provincial top brass with assistance from other structures such as the Central Committee, Politburo, National Consultative Assembly and Leagues.

"I am happy to report that there is pleasing progress in terms of the work that has already done by the teams that are coordinated by the provincial leadership. It is pleasing as well that there has been working as team putting all efforts together to make sure come February 3, our candidate will romp to victory," he said.

Source - New Ziana

Comments


Must Read

Kasukuwere mocks Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 493 Views

Chamisa says the unresolved disputed 2023 general elections have to be addressed

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zimbabwe's civil servants' US$300 addition 'unfairly' deducted

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

Zimbabwe's civil servants' US$300 addition 'unfairly' deducted

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

CCC's Ostallos Siziva put on tight spot by Pelandaba-Tshabalala residents

2 hrs ago | 319 Views

Chief Nemakonde dies

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Only 12 registered nightclubs in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

140 boreholes for cholera hotspots

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Insiza joint venture farmers table proposal to build dam

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

No additional tollgates on Zimbabwe's premium roads

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

10% tollgate resident discounts gazetted

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe's political parties funds take centre stage

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Biti's assault trial finally comes to an end

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Mushekwi donates US$25k boots to CAPS Utd

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Try Ncube charms Bosso bosses

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Chegutu Pirates need help

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Mutare Airport to be relocated

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Man kills cousin in mining dispute

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

'Cannot blame CCC for rigged elections.' But they're, if answer real life questions and not wanted to be asked

9 hrs ago | 266 Views

Exciting changes for ZimAchievers UK edition, as new partnership is announced

11 hrs ago | 194 Views

Zinara clarifies motorists' queries on tollgates

13 hrs ago | 572 Views

Western modernization was fraught with sanguineous crimes

15 hrs ago | 208 Views

Chamisa opens up on CCC future

15 hrs ago | 2475 Views

Zimbabwe national wanted in connection with SA murder

16 hrs ago | 762 Views

Police warn errant public transporters and textbook pirates

20 hrs ago | 636 Views

Teacher killed, face skinned, eyes and ears cut off

20 hrs ago | 1545 Views

Zimbabwe probes extra-judicial rendition of truck driver to Zambia

20 hrs ago | 798 Views

SA govt called to stop exploitation of Zimbabwe domestic workers

22 hrs ago | 733 Views

Zimbabweans must hold the Judiciary and ZEC accountable for contested elections

22 hrs ago | 364 Views

Vandalised sporting facilities rile Bulawayo residents

22 hrs ago | 260 Views

Collapsed drainage system worries Bulawayo residents

22 hrs ago | 982 Views

Hwende challenges Chamisa to save sinking opposition

23 hrs ago | 2063 Views

Fresh measures to prop up Zimdollar

23 hrs ago | 522 Views

Zimbabwe arrears clearance, debt resolution talks resume

23 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zimbabwe receives 1 million cholera vaccines, none for Matebeleland

23 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zanu-PF eyes by-elections clean sweep

23 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe now has a system that works

23 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zimbabwe to intensify lobby for UN Security Council seat

23 hrs ago | 71 Views

9 to contest in Highlanders elections

23 hrs ago | 190 Views

BCC sparks controversy with debit cards notice

23 hrs ago | 208 Views

Prisoner sentenced to 52 years for carjacking, armed robbery

23 hrs ago | 181 Views

No parking fees for those over 70 years old

23 hrs ago | 146 Views

2 500 Cowdray Park houses connect to Zesa

23 hrs ago | 178 Views

Mnangagwa not a game-changer but merely going in circles

23 hrs ago | 242 Views

Cop steals $15 at roadblock

24 hrs ago | 589 Views

A chitchat ain't an interview

20 Jan 2024 at 17:00hrs | 434 Views

Thief forced to eat raw, unplucked chicken

20 Jan 2024 at 16:57hrs | 1007 Views

Umjolo gone bad

20 Jan 2024 at 16:57hrs | 2127 Views

Gukurahundi genocide brigade was deployed on this day 41 years ago

20 Jan 2024 at 16:40hrs | 1040 Views