Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chegutu Pirates need help

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Mashonaland West Minister of Provincial Affairs and Devolution Marian Chombo has appealed to the corporate world to partner Chegutu Pirates ahead of their participation in the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

Formed in 1963, Chegutu Pirates finally made it to the Premier Soccer League after winning the Zifa Northern Region Division One League on the final day last season and capped a successful campaign by beating Eastern Regions counterparts, Bikita Minerals in the Champion of Champions play-off.

Minister Chombo made the call during the team's awards ceremony at Witness Rukawo Hotel in Chegutu last Friday.

She said the club had done Mashonaland West proud by winning the league at the expense of favourites Black Mambas, who surrendered pole position on the penultimate weekend of the league campaign following defeat to Chegutu Pirates.

Chegutu Pirates' success came at almost the same time Ngezi Platinum were winning the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title, making it a unique double for the province.

The province will now have three teams in the Premiership in 2024 — Chegutu Pirates, Ngezi Platinum and Kariba-based ZPC Kariba.

Minister Chombo said bringing the Premiership to Chegutu will not only provide livelihoods to the community, but also bring business to doorsteps.

"However, the Premiership requires massive capital injection against other competing key service delivery issues such as provision of water, roads and refuse removal.

"Operational costs have been pegged at around US$1 million dollars, and Pfupajena stadium upgrade requires an estimated US$500 000," she said.

She believes Chegutu stands to benefit more by hosting home matches at Pfupajena stadium than playing their home fixtures away.

"Chegutu council is open to business to engage and map the road for sustainable partnerships," she said.

She added:

"The President's mantra, nyika inovakwa nevene vayo, also applies to Chegutu Pirates as well. Dzinza rinovakwa nevene varo. We want to applaud ZIFA and any other sport associations and your team, for being visionary and flying our province's flag high," said Minister Chombo.

Town Clerk, Jacob Chikuruwo , said his vision is to make sure that Chegutu municipality prospers, both in terms of sport and economy.

"We are here to celebrate the success that has been registered. Just like any other councils, we also face some challenges that hinder service delivery. Chegutu Pirates success gives us the platform and limelight that we deserve," said Chikuruwo.

Chegutu Mayor, Rydes Machekera, said it was an honour to gather and witness both a historic and heroic feet achieved by their esteemed soccer team, Chegutu Pirates "in a season that was marked by difficult, sacrifice, commitment from other players, executive committee and the community."

He added:

"While we, as council, had severe challenges in mobilising resources for service delivery, we nevertheless neglected the social and entertainment aspect related to our beloved Chegutu Pirates team, which turned out to be our rallying morale boosting point when the going got tough, " said Machekera.

Meanwhile, Chegutu Pirate's coach, Emmanuel Day Gutu, says his team is not in the Premier Soccer League to add numbers.

Gutu told Zimpapers Sports, on the sidelines of the players awards ceremony, that his team will make a great mark in the league.

He said when he got the job to coach the team, he quickly changed the mindset of the players, instilled an element of discipline and brought professionalism to the club.

Gutu said hard work and team work was the root of his team's success.

"It was team work, though I take credit," said Gutu.

He acknowledged the role played by some of his players including goalkeeper, Tendai Chirara , who kept 24 clean sheets, captain Gift Mwinga, who played a defensive role and managed to score six goals and Jim Gwara, who was brought in from MOWS and scored eight goals.

Gutu said the fans must expect an exciting brand type of football.

"I promise all the fans that we are not going to disappoint, " said Gutu.

Mwinga, thanked his colleagues for playing with a sense of purpose and unity.

"We played as a team and for nothing as we knew that the future would be bright for us."

He praised his coach for being a great tactician and disciplinarian.

"Even when we were reprimanded by the coach or got insulted by supporters, we remained calm and resolute.

"We knew that the good Lord will grant us our desire to play in the premiership and our wish was fulfilled. I am very grateful to everyone who contributed to the team's success.

"We wrote our own piece of history as we won both the league title and champion of champions cup without resources. It's a great feat. Surely, we have a reason to celebrate, " said Mwinga.

A staunch supporter of the team, Tonderai Maunde, known as Boys Dzangu said he was very happy that Chegutu Pirates managed to conquer the league.

"I am very happy and excited to see the youngsters being rewarded for their historic exploits.

"It was a difficult journey especially us as supporters, we were at times subjected to insults by away supporters.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Chegutu, #Pirates, #Help

Comments


Must Read

Kasukuwere mocks Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 493 Views

Chamisa says the unresolved disputed 2023 general elections have to be addressed

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zimbabwe's civil servants' US$300 addition 'unfairly' deducted

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

Zimbabwe's civil servants' US$300 addition 'unfairly' deducted

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

CCC's Ostallos Siziva put on tight spot by Pelandaba-Tshabalala residents

2 hrs ago | 318 Views

Chief Nemakonde dies

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Only 12 registered nightclubs in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

140 boreholes for cholera hotspots

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Insiza joint venture farmers table proposal to build dam

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

No additional tollgates on Zimbabwe's premium roads

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

10% tollgate resident discounts gazetted

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe's political parties funds take centre stage

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Biti's assault trial finally comes to an end

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Mushekwi donates US$25k boots to CAPS Utd

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Try Ncube charms Bosso bosses

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Mutare Airport to be relocated

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zanu-PF confident of winning Gift Siziva's Pelandaba-Tshabalala seat

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Man kills cousin in mining dispute

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

'Cannot blame CCC for rigged elections.' But they're, if answer real life questions and not wanted to be asked

9 hrs ago | 266 Views

Exciting changes for ZimAchievers UK edition, as new partnership is announced

11 hrs ago | 194 Views

Zinara clarifies motorists' queries on tollgates

13 hrs ago | 572 Views

Western modernization was fraught with sanguineous crimes

15 hrs ago | 208 Views

Chamisa opens up on CCC future

15 hrs ago | 2475 Views

Zimbabwe national wanted in connection with SA murder

16 hrs ago | 762 Views

Police warn errant public transporters and textbook pirates

20 hrs ago | 636 Views

Teacher killed, face skinned, eyes and ears cut off

20 hrs ago | 1545 Views

Zimbabwe probes extra-judicial rendition of truck driver to Zambia

20 hrs ago | 798 Views

SA govt called to stop exploitation of Zimbabwe domestic workers

22 hrs ago | 733 Views

Zimbabweans must hold the Judiciary and ZEC accountable for contested elections

22 hrs ago | 364 Views

Vandalised sporting facilities rile Bulawayo residents

22 hrs ago | 260 Views

Collapsed drainage system worries Bulawayo residents

22 hrs ago | 982 Views

Hwende challenges Chamisa to save sinking opposition

23 hrs ago | 2063 Views

Fresh measures to prop up Zimdollar

23 hrs ago | 522 Views

Zimbabwe arrears clearance, debt resolution talks resume

23 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zimbabwe receives 1 million cholera vaccines, none for Matebeleland

23 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zanu-PF eyes by-elections clean sweep

23 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe now has a system that works

23 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zimbabwe to intensify lobby for UN Security Council seat

23 hrs ago | 71 Views

9 to contest in Highlanders elections

23 hrs ago | 190 Views

BCC sparks controversy with debit cards notice

23 hrs ago | 208 Views

Prisoner sentenced to 52 years for carjacking, armed robbery

23 hrs ago | 181 Views

No parking fees for those over 70 years old

23 hrs ago | 146 Views

2 500 Cowdray Park houses connect to Zesa

23 hrs ago | 178 Views

Mnangagwa not a game-changer but merely going in circles

23 hrs ago | 242 Views

Cop steals $15 at roadblock

24 hrs ago | 589 Views

A chitchat ain't an interview

20 Jan 2024 at 17:00hrs | 434 Views

Thief forced to eat raw, unplucked chicken

20 Jan 2024 at 16:57hrs | 1007 Views

Umjolo gone bad

20 Jan 2024 at 16:57hrs | 2127 Views

Gukurahundi genocide brigade was deployed on this day 41 years ago

20 Jan 2024 at 16:40hrs | 1040 Views