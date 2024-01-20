Chegutu Pirates need help

News / National

by Staff reporter

Mashonaland West Minister of Provincial Affairs and Devolution Marian Chombo has appealed to the corporate world to partner Chegutu Pirates ahead of their participation in the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.Formed in 1963, Chegutu Pirates finally made it to the Premier Soccer League after winning the Zifa Northern Region Division One League on the final day last season and capped a successful campaign by beating Eastern Regions counterparts, Bikita Minerals in the Champion of Champions play-off.Minister Chombo made the call during the team's awards ceremony at Witness Rukawo Hotel in Chegutu last Friday.She said the club had done Mashonaland West proud by winning the league at the expense of favourites Black Mambas, who surrendered pole position on the penultimate weekend of the league campaign following defeat to Chegutu Pirates.Chegutu Pirates' success came at almost the same time Ngezi Platinum were winning the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title, making it a unique double for the province.The province will now have three teams in the Premiership in 2024 — Chegutu Pirates, Ngezi Platinum and Kariba-based ZPC Kariba.Minister Chombo said bringing the Premiership to Chegutu will not only provide livelihoods to the community, but also bring business to doorsteps."However, the Premiership requires massive capital injection against other competing key service delivery issues such as provision of water, roads and refuse removal."Operational costs have been pegged at around US$1 million dollars, and Pfupajena stadium upgrade requires an estimated US$500 000," she said.She believes Chegutu stands to benefit more by hosting home matches at Pfupajena stadium than playing their home fixtures away."Chegutu council is open to business to engage and map the road for sustainable partnerships," she said.She added:"The President's mantra, nyika inovakwa nevene vayo, also applies to Chegutu Pirates as well. Dzinza rinovakwa nevene varo. We want to applaud ZIFA and any other sport associations and your team, for being visionary and flying our province's flag high," said Minister Chombo.Town Clerk, Jacob Chikuruwo , said his vision is to make sure that Chegutu municipality prospers, both in terms of sport and economy."We are here to celebrate the success that has been registered. Just like any other councils, we also face some challenges that hinder service delivery. Chegutu Pirates success gives us the platform and limelight that we deserve," said Chikuruwo.Chegutu Mayor, Rydes Machekera, said it was an honour to gather and witness both a historic and heroic feet achieved by their esteemed soccer team, Chegutu Pirates "in a season that was marked by difficult, sacrifice, commitment from other players, executive committee and the community."He added:"While we, as council, had severe challenges in mobilising resources for service delivery, we nevertheless neglected the social and entertainment aspect related to our beloved Chegutu Pirates team, which turned out to be our rallying morale boosting point when the going got tough, " said Machekera.Meanwhile, Chegutu Pirate's coach, Emmanuel Day Gutu, says his team is not in the Premier Soccer League to add numbers.Gutu told Zimpapers Sports, on the sidelines of the players awards ceremony, that his team will make a great mark in the league.He said when he got the job to coach the team, he quickly changed the mindset of the players, instilled an element of discipline and brought professionalism to the club.Gutu said hard work and team work was the root of his team's success."It was team work, though I take credit," said Gutu.He acknowledged the role played by some of his players including goalkeeper, Tendai Chirara , who kept 24 clean sheets, captain Gift Mwinga, who played a defensive role and managed to score six goals and Jim Gwara, who was brought in from MOWS and scored eight goals.Gutu said the fans must expect an exciting brand type of football."I promise all the fans that we are not going to disappoint, " said Gutu.Mwinga, thanked his colleagues for playing with a sense of purpose and unity."We played as a team and for nothing as we knew that the future would be bright for us."He praised his coach for being a great tactician and disciplinarian."Even when we were reprimanded by the coach or got insulted by supporters, we remained calm and resolute."We knew that the good Lord will grant us our desire to play in the premiership and our wish was fulfilled. I am very grateful to everyone who contributed to the team's success."We wrote our own piece of history as we won both the league title and champion of champions cup without resources. It's a great feat. Surely, we have a reason to celebrate, " said Mwinga.A staunch supporter of the team, Tonderai Maunde, known as Boys Dzangu said he was very happy that Chegutu Pirates managed to conquer the league."I am very happy and excited to see the youngsters being rewarded for their historic exploits."It was a difficult journey especially us as supporters, we were at times subjected to insults by away supporters.