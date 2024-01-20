Mushekwi donates US$25k boots to CAPS Utd

News / National

by Staff reporter

FORMER CAPS United striker Nyasha Mushekwi has donated football boots estimated at over US$25 000 to his ex-club ahead of the 2024 Castle Lager Premiership season next month.The former Warriors forward took time to visit the Green Machine family at their training base in Harare on Saturday and handed over more than 60 pairs of football boots to the players.He also told the players to value their careers as they could walk the same path he has walked in his rewarding football journey.Mushekwi first arrived at Makepekepe as a raw striker given his basketball back-ground but he quickly got down to work and grew to become an accomplished goal scorer.He would soon attract interest from South African teams where he sparkled in the colours of Mamelodi Sundowns before he was snatched in China.He has donated several items to the Green Machine including purchasing a luxury bus for the team some three years ago.And CAPS United owner, Farai Jere has hailed Mushekwi for his heart that continues to change the club for the better."Nyasha Mushekwi is something else. His heart is warm. I have never seen any-thing like that. I have met so many good people but he stands head and shoulders above the rest. Since he left CAPS United he has never forgotten about the team," said Jere."He is always speaking highly about CAPS United, the opportunity the team gave him. I don't know how to describe him. Wherever he is, he is always thinking about the team. He always speaks to me saying he cherishes the life-changing chance that he was given by CAPS United."He always tells me how CAPS United transformed him from being a basketball player to be a footballer. He is very grateful". Growing up under the custody of his grandmother, who didn't want him to play football fearing that he would get injured, the bustling striker worked his way up in a short period of time.And Jere believes it is his late grandmother who gave him the heart he has."We would like to thank those who brought up this boy especially his late grandmother. "His love is something else. Most of the players he played with at CAPS United are working for him at his company in South Africa."He wanted to make it a surprise for me (donating the football boots) but I was already in my constituency doing something in Murehwa. Nyasha is always there for the team in good and bad times."I almost cried when I came back to see that everyone at the time got something including those who came to watch the team training. He brought at least 60 pairs of the soccer boots, real boots with a value of at least US$340 per pair. It's a donation which you can't find anywhere every day. We are talking of something between US$25 000 to US$35 000 which he poured to the team if we are to put it into monetary terms."He deserves a special place in the CAPS United family. I am very happy with the gesture done by Mushekwi. Just imagine he flew in only for that. It means he values this team a lot. I am very grateful as the president of the club. Sometimes I look at it and say maybe this is why he is where he is now".Mushekwi is not only remembering the current players at his own team but his former teammates at the club as well, most of whom he employs at his South Africa-based company.