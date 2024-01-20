Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Biti's assault trial finally comes to an end

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Tendai Biti's four-year-long assault trial has finally come to an end with Harare magistrate Mrs Vongai Guwuriro expected to deliver judgement on February 15.

This came after Biti completed his defence case. Biti is facing charges of assaulting businesswoman and investor Mrs Tatiana Aleshina at the Harare Magistrates Court in 2020.

It took 4 years for this trial to come to finality due to applications for postponements, one after the other at the instigation of the defence.

Biti is denying assaulting the complainant, saying he had never assaulted his own child.

He argued that there were many versions of what really transpired on the day in question.

He also said on that day he was carrying books and holding a briefcase.

Deputy prosecutor general Mr Michael Reza is on record saying Biti had the motive and opportunity to assault the complainant.

He said Biti hates Mrs Aleshina because he knows that her company's land papers are above board.

During cross-examination, the deputy prosecutor general also put it to Biti that as a result of Mrs Aleshina's companies Zimbabwe is now a preferred destination.

He also said that Biti's clients have lost all superior court cases which they had against Mrs Aleshina's companies.

Messrs Tafara Chirambira who was representing the State with Mr Reza said the trial had taken so many years as a result of applications for postponements.

In his testimony Mr Biti indicated that the Codification and Reform Act had done away with the charge of assault by this gesture he should be acquitted.

He, however, failed to explain how he wanted the court to arrive at such a decision when Mr Chirambira highlighted to him that section 89(1)(b) of the Codification and Reform Act criminalised threatening whether by words or gestures, to assault another person, intending to inspire, or realising that there is a real risk or possibility of inspiring, in the mind of the person threatened a reasonable fear or belief that force will immediately be used against him or her.

Mr Chirambira also questioned if after all his experience as a lawyer and lawmaker, Mr Biti was then urging the court to ignore section 89(1)b as he argued that the definition of assault in section 88 did not include threats. On this, the former CCC lawmaker was evasive and even when pressed refused to give a straight answer.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Biti, #Trial, #Court

Comments


Must Read

Kasukuwere mocks Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 493 Views

Chamisa says the unresolved disputed 2023 general elections have to be addressed

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zimbabwe's civil servants' US$300 addition 'unfairly' deducted

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

Zimbabwe's civil servants' US$300 addition 'unfairly' deducted

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

CCC's Ostallos Siziva put on tight spot by Pelandaba-Tshabalala residents

2 hrs ago | 318 Views

Chief Nemakonde dies

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Only 12 registered nightclubs in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

140 boreholes for cholera hotspots

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Insiza joint venture farmers table proposal to build dam

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

No additional tollgates on Zimbabwe's premium roads

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

10% tollgate resident discounts gazetted

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe's political parties funds take centre stage

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Mushekwi donates US$25k boots to CAPS Utd

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Try Ncube charms Bosso bosses

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Chegutu Pirates need help

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Mutare Airport to be relocated

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zanu-PF confident of winning Gift Siziva's Pelandaba-Tshabalala seat

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Man kills cousin in mining dispute

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

'Cannot blame CCC for rigged elections.' But they're, if answer real life questions and not wanted to be asked

9 hrs ago | 266 Views

Exciting changes for ZimAchievers UK edition, as new partnership is announced

11 hrs ago | 194 Views

Zinara clarifies motorists' queries on tollgates

13 hrs ago | 572 Views

Western modernization was fraught with sanguineous crimes

15 hrs ago | 208 Views

Chamisa opens up on CCC future

15 hrs ago | 2474 Views

Zimbabwe national wanted in connection with SA murder

16 hrs ago | 762 Views

Police warn errant public transporters and textbook pirates

20 hrs ago | 636 Views

Teacher killed, face skinned, eyes and ears cut off

20 hrs ago | 1545 Views

Zimbabwe probes extra-judicial rendition of truck driver to Zambia

20 hrs ago | 798 Views

SA govt called to stop exploitation of Zimbabwe domestic workers

22 hrs ago | 733 Views

Zimbabweans must hold the Judiciary and ZEC accountable for contested elections

22 hrs ago | 364 Views

Vandalised sporting facilities rile Bulawayo residents

22 hrs ago | 260 Views

Collapsed drainage system worries Bulawayo residents

22 hrs ago | 981 Views

Hwende challenges Chamisa to save sinking opposition

23 hrs ago | 2063 Views

Fresh measures to prop up Zimdollar

23 hrs ago | 522 Views

Zimbabwe arrears clearance, debt resolution talks resume

23 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zimbabwe receives 1 million cholera vaccines, none for Matebeleland

23 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zanu-PF eyes by-elections clean sweep

23 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe now has a system that works

23 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zimbabwe to intensify lobby for UN Security Council seat

23 hrs ago | 71 Views

9 to contest in Highlanders elections

23 hrs ago | 190 Views

BCC sparks controversy with debit cards notice

23 hrs ago | 208 Views

Prisoner sentenced to 52 years for carjacking, armed robbery

23 hrs ago | 181 Views

No parking fees for those over 70 years old

23 hrs ago | 146 Views

2 500 Cowdray Park houses connect to Zesa

23 hrs ago | 178 Views

Mnangagwa not a game-changer but merely going in circles

23 hrs ago | 242 Views

Cop steals $15 at roadblock

24 hrs ago | 589 Views

A chitchat ain't an interview

20 Jan 2024 at 17:00hrs | 434 Views

Thief forced to eat raw, unplucked chicken

20 Jan 2024 at 16:57hrs | 1007 Views

Umjolo gone bad

20 Jan 2024 at 16:57hrs | 2127 Views

Gukurahundi genocide brigade was deployed on this day 41 years ago

20 Jan 2024 at 16:40hrs | 1040 Views