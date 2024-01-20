Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe's political parties funds take centre stage

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
When distributing the budgeted funds for political parties, with Zanu-PF and CCC being the two who qualify, the Government will be guided by the law and even by the courts if the CCC factions need to fight over which one gets the cash, a Cabinet Minister has said.

Treasury has over the years been allocating money to political parties that qualify to receive Government funding under the Political Parties and Finance Act.

While Zanu-PF and CCC are the two who qualify this year, of late there has been a dispute between who is the legitimate representative of CCC between its interim secretary general, Mr Sengenzo Tshabangu, and another rival camp led by Mr Nelson Chamisa.

Since the party has no proper structure, there could well be disputes over where the political funding should go.

Mr Tshabangu has since written to Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi that he was the one entitled to receive the money, while Mr Chamisa has sought to assert his authority on the party.

Mr Tshabangu has recalled several Members of Parliament and councillors after Parliament declined to meddle in the opposition party's internal bickering.

The Chamisa-led faction has sought to discredit Mr Tshabangu saying he was an imposter something that has set a bruising legal battle before the High Court.

By-elections have since been held with another one set for next month after Mr Tshabangu recalled several legislators and councillors.

In an interview, Minister Ziyambi said Government will be guided by what the law provides in terms of distribution of the money.

"The political parties in Parliament are identifiable.

"We have Zanu-PF and CCC, so in that process we will gazette how much has been allocated and what each party is entitled to. We will then ask authorised representatives of the said parties to submit names and account numbers where the money will be deposited," said Minister Ziyambi.

If there was more than one receipting name and account from any political party claiming to be legitimate representative of the organisation, Government would not take sides and would allow the CCC to fix the issue or fight it out in court between themselves, the Government then following whatever the court ordered.

"We will not release money if there are disputes, but will allow them to fix their issues. If it means they go to court we will comply with whatever the court would have ruled," said Minister Ziyambi.

The money is disbursed based on the percentage of votes the two parties received in the August 23, 2023 harmonised elections.

For a political party to qualify, it should have garnered at least five percent of the vote in a general election which is why only two of the contesting parties qualified.

The Government promulgated the Political Parties Finance Act after it emerged that some opposition parties were receiving funding from foreign governments and organisations as part of covert operations to achieve regime change.

Political parties can now receive lawful funding through Government grants under the Act, the sale of party cards, fundraising activities, and from their members.

Government has since gazetted the Private Voluntary Organisation's Amendment Bill that prohibits Non Government Organisation's from campaigning for political parties or candidates, from funding them and from being a conduit for funds.

The Act came after it emerged that civic society and NGOs were being used as conduits for illegal activities by some political parties and hostile foreign agencies.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Kasukuwere mocks Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 461 Views

Chamisa says the unresolved disputed 2023 general elections have to be addressed

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Zimbabwe's civil servants' US$300 addition 'unfairly' deducted

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Zimbabwe's civil servants' US$300 addition 'unfairly' deducted

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

CCC's Ostallos Siziva put on tight spot by Pelandaba-Tshabalala residents

2 hrs ago | 296 Views

Chief Nemakonde dies

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Only 12 registered nightclubs in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

140 boreholes for cholera hotspots

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Insiza joint venture farmers table proposal to build dam

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

No additional tollgates on Zimbabwe's premium roads

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

10% tollgate resident discounts gazetted

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Biti's assault trial finally comes to an end

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Mushekwi donates US$25k boots to CAPS Utd

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Try Ncube charms Bosso bosses

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Chegutu Pirates need help

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Mutare Airport to be relocated

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zanu-PF confident of winning Gift Siziva's Pelandaba-Tshabalala seat

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Man kills cousin in mining dispute

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

'Cannot blame CCC for rigged elections.' But they're, if answer real life questions and not wanted to be asked

9 hrs ago | 265 Views

Exciting changes for ZimAchievers UK edition, as new partnership is announced

11 hrs ago | 194 Views

Zinara clarifies motorists' queries on tollgates

13 hrs ago | 572 Views

Western modernization was fraught with sanguineous crimes

15 hrs ago | 208 Views

Chamisa opens up on CCC future

15 hrs ago | 2465 Views

Zimbabwe national wanted in connection with SA murder

15 hrs ago | 759 Views

Police warn errant public transporters and textbook pirates

20 hrs ago | 635 Views

Teacher killed, face skinned, eyes and ears cut off

20 hrs ago | 1540 Views

Zimbabwe probes extra-judicial rendition of truck driver to Zambia

20 hrs ago | 796 Views

SA govt called to stop exploitation of Zimbabwe domestic workers

21 hrs ago | 733 Views

Zimbabweans must hold the Judiciary and ZEC accountable for contested elections

22 hrs ago | 364 Views

Vandalised sporting facilities rile Bulawayo residents

22 hrs ago | 258 Views

Collapsed drainage system worries Bulawayo residents

22 hrs ago | 977 Views

Hwende challenges Chamisa to save sinking opposition

23 hrs ago | 2057 Views

Fresh measures to prop up Zimdollar

23 hrs ago | 521 Views

Zimbabwe arrears clearance, debt resolution talks resume

23 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zimbabwe receives 1 million cholera vaccines, none for Matebeleland

23 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zanu-PF eyes by-elections clean sweep

23 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe now has a system that works

23 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zimbabwe to intensify lobby for UN Security Council seat

23 hrs ago | 71 Views

9 to contest in Highlanders elections

23 hrs ago | 190 Views

BCC sparks controversy with debit cards notice

23 hrs ago | 207 Views

Prisoner sentenced to 52 years for carjacking, armed robbery

23 hrs ago | 181 Views

No parking fees for those over 70 years old

23 hrs ago | 146 Views

2 500 Cowdray Park houses connect to Zesa

23 hrs ago | 178 Views

Mnangagwa not a game-changer but merely going in circles

23 hrs ago | 241 Views

Cop steals $15 at roadblock

24 hrs ago | 589 Views

A chitchat ain't an interview

20 Jan 2024 at 17:00hrs | 433 Views

Thief forced to eat raw, unplucked chicken

20 Jan 2024 at 16:57hrs | 1007 Views

Umjolo gone bad

20 Jan 2024 at 16:57hrs | 2126 Views

Gukurahundi genocide brigade was deployed on this day 41 years ago

20 Jan 2024 at 16:40hrs | 1040 Views