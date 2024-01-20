Latest News Editor's Choice


No additional tollgates on Zimbabwe's premium roads

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) has dismissed claims that additional tollgates were being established along the country's premium roads.

Users of social media platforms have been alleging that the Government has established new tollgates, some within a 10km radius.

However, Zinara said the Government has not established any new tollgates. While acknowledging that the promulgation of Statutory Instrument 5 of 2024 has raised queries regarding the number of tollgates along the country's premium roads, Zinara said it remains guided by the 2009 legislation on the establishment of tollgates.

"SI 39 of 2009 spells out all the designated points along the national highways where tollgates may be established. Some of these sites are gazetted but have not yet been established as tolling points or tollgates," said Zinara in a statement.

It said the schedule of tollgates outlined in terms of SI 5 of 2024 identifies the tolling points along the premium roads but does not create or establish any new tollgates outside those specified in SI 39 of 2009.

"Accordingly, no additional tollgates have been added to the current complement of tollgates on these and other routes."

For the record, Zinara said the Plumtree-Bulawayo-Harare-Mutare Highway remains with nine tollgates, which are Figtree, Ntabazinduna, Gweru North, Gweru South, Kadoma, Norton, Goromonzi, Rusape and Mutare.

The Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge Road remains with four toll gates — Skyline, Mushagashe, Chivi and Luthumba.

Under the new regulations, premium roads attract higher toll fees compared to other roads with a light vehicle motorists expected to pay US$4 or equivalent in local currency while in other roads motorists pay US$3 for light vehicles or equivalent in local currency.

Source - The Chronicle

